Celebrities

Iconic Gerber Baby Ann Turner Cook Dies at 95

By Fletcher Peters
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
The face behind the sweetest little logo around has just passed away. Ann Turner Cook, whose bright eyes and bubbly cheeks are known from the Gerber baby logo, has died at age 95. Gerber shared...

The US Sun

Who was the Original Gerber Baby?

ON June 5, 2022, Gerber announced the passing of the original Gerber baby. The original Gerber baby was the face of the brand's baby food for over nine decades. Ann Taylor Cook is the original face of Gerber baby food. Her baby picture has been associated with the Gerber brand since the early 1900s.
TMZ.com

Queen Elizabeth Meets Great-Granddaughter Lilibet for First Time

Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations seem to be a real family affair, with a bonus ... Her Majesty was finally introduced to her great-granddaughter, Lilibet. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle presented the Queen her namesake during a private lunch. Other royals were present. We don't know if Harry's brother, William was at the lunch, nor do we know if his dad, Charles, was present.
dailyphew.com

This Was Audrey, A Turtle Who Spent 20 Years Living In A Bucket Before She Was Rescued

This is Audrey, a 24 years old turtle who was born like a normal red eared slider, but as she grew, her shell went totally deformed because of her owner not taking proper care of her. During 20 years, Audrey lived in a bucket full of cold water, without filter, without solar light and being only fed with egg whites. As she managed to grow, her shell turned this abnormal way in order to survive.
OK! Magazine

Who Is Kelly Osbourne's Baby Daddy Sid Wilson? What To Know About Her Musician Boyfriend

On Thursday, May 12, Kelly Osbourne and boyfriend Sid Wilson announced they were expecting their first child together by posting a sonogram on their Instagram pages. The exciting news came as a shock to some fans, as the two have only been dating since January, but the parents-to-be have actually known each other for over two decades!According to reports, the two first met back in 1999, as Wilson's metal band Slipknot was touring with the 37-year-old Fashion Police alum's rockstar dad, Ozzy Osbourne.Wilson, 45, acts as a DJ for the iconic group, though he also plays the piano and keyboard....
Page Six

Kim Kardashian shares Barbie-like photos snapped by daughter North West

She’s a Barbie girl in a Barbie world. Kim Kardashian shared photos of herself modeling her new go-to outfit of skintight Balenciaga pants and a zip-up hoodie in a hot pink hue, revealing in the caption that her new photographer of choice is none other than her daughter North West. “Pics by North 💕💞,” she wrote on Instagram Sunday. In two of the pictures, the Skkn founder can be seen lying down on a bed posing next to her pink — of course — Balenciaga purse. In another photo, she stands against a pink wall that complements her designer ensemble. The outfit is the...
StyleCaster

William & Kate Are Skipping Lilibet’s 1st Birthday—Here’s if They Still Have ‘Friction’ With Harry

Click here to read the full article. A family affair. Prince William and Kate Middleton won’t be attending Prince Harry’s daughter’s Lilibet first birthday celebrations. Lilibet will be celebrating her first birthday away from her home state of California and in her dad’s home country of England. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are traveling to the United Kingdom soon to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II‘s Platinum Jubilee weekend. The four-day weekend of events will kick off on June 2, 2022, with the traditional Trooping of Colour. Lilibet’s birthday also falls on June 4, which is a perfect date to celebrate Harry’s grandmother...
Gillian Sisley

Man Refuses to Give Up Newborn Baby to Sister

Should a parent’s ability to raise a child ever be judged by their disability?. Nothing can be more devastating than losing a loved one, but for children who lose their parents, that loss can be even more traumatic. Data shows that about 3.3 million people die in the US every year on average, and a portion of those deaths will leave behind children.
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

