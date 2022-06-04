Iconic Gerber Baby Ann Turner Cook Dies at 95

On Thursday, May 12, Kelly Osbourne and boyfriend Sid Wilson announced they were expecting their first child together by posting a sonogram on their Instagram pages. The exciting news came as a shock to some fans, as the two have only been dating since January, but the parents-to-be have actually known each other for over two decades!According to reports, the two first met back in 1999, as Wilson's metal band Slipknot was touring with the 37-year-old Fashion Police alum's rockstar dad, Ozzy Osbourne.Wilson, 45, acts as a DJ for the iconic group, though he also plays the piano and keyboard....

