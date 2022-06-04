ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Staying alive: TCU powers past Oral Roberts in College Station Regional elimination game

By Stefan Stevenson
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TZo9A_0g0g4rEi00

TCU baseball will live another day.

The Horned Frogs beat Oral Roberts 3-1 Saturday at Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park to stay alive in the College Station Regional.

TCU plays at 1 p.m. Sunday against the loser between Texas A&M and Louisiana , who play Saturday night.

With a win, the will play the winner of the A&M/Louisiana game at 7 p.m. Sunday. If TCU wins both games Sunday, they would play in the regional championship at 6 p.m. Monday.

The Horned Frogs (36-21) lost their regional opener against Louisiana 7-6 Friday. That means TCU must win four consecutive games to win the regional and advance to the Super Regionals. The Frogs did just that in the 2012 College Station Regional after losing its opener to Ole Miss.

TCU starter Marcelo Perez held the Golden Eagles (38-20) scoreless through 4 2/3 innings but after a walk loaded the bases in the fifth, Caleb Bolden took over to face Oral Roberts clean-up hitter Jackson Loftin. Bolden’s wild pitch allowed the tying run to score, and after another walk reloaded the bases, Bolden escaped the inning with the game tied 1-1 with a fly out to left.

Perez allowed a run on five hits and a walk in 4 2/3 innings.

The Frogs didn’t take long to regain the lead, however. In the sixth, back-to-back home runs on consecutive pitches by Brayden Taylor and Kurtis Byrne gave TCU a 3-1 lead.

Byrne also came up big behind the plate. He made multiple run-scoring stops on wild pitches in the late innings to help secure the lead.

“On a day like today, when it’s 90 degrees, his uniform went from gray to charcoal gray because he was sweating so much and did an unbelievable job blocking pitches,” TCU coach Kirk Saarloos said. “It has to be pretty close to double-digit [stops]. He gets it done. You can’t say enough about what he’s done.”

Garrett Wright pitched 2 2/3 hitless and scoreless innings with four strikeouts to get the save and close it out for TCU. His previous long outing this season was two innings on March 30. He threw 51 pitches on Saturday but said he was available on Sunday.

“Just getting the ball down, get it in the zone and let my defense work, and they did,” said Wright, who played at A&M Consolidated High School. “I’d actually never pitched here before, living here all my life. So this was a first. It was awesome.”

Saarloos said Wright’s experience in long relief a year ago in the Big 12 tournament helped

“When our backs are up against the wall a little bit, we’ve extended him,” said Saarloos, who brought Wright in after lefty Augie Mihlbauer was used against one batter, the left-hitting Caleb Denny who led Oral Roberts with 11 homers and 19 doubles. With two on, Mihlbauer struck him out, setting up Wright, who retired the Nos. 4-5 batters.

“For me, it was an opportunities for guys who have been these situations before, and you kind of know what you’re going to get from them,” Saarloos said.

Saarloos wasn’t ready to announce who would start Sunday’s game, in part because he doesn’t yet know who the Frogs are playing.

Oral Roberts starter Isaac Coffey went six innings, allowing three runs on five hits and a walk.

In the third, TCU took a 1-0 lead on Tommy Sacco’s two-out, RBI double to left field, which scored Elijah Nunez from second.

“That was a really fun game to play in,” said Taylor, who was robbed of a couple extra-base hits by outstanding plays by the Oral Roberts center fielder Connor Beichler. “I was just finally glad I could hit it over them and not at him.”

Comments / 0

Related
frogsowar.com

TCU Baseball vs. Texas A&M: Game Thread

JUNE 5 | BLUE BELL PARK | COLLEGE STATION, TX | 7:00 PM | SEC NET. One year ago today, TCU was coming off a win in its first game of the NCAA Tournament Regional it was hosting at Lupton Stadium in Fort Worth. Jim Schlossnagle was the Frogs’ Head Coach, the man who had brought the program to unprecedented heights as a modern blue blood in the sport. TCU dropped its next two games in front of its home fans, to Dallas Baptist & Oregon State, to be eliminated from College World Series contention. Four days later Schlossnagle would be announced as the next coach at Texas A&M, taking over a program he had eliminated from postseason play in 4 seasons in the decade, as TCU owns a 6-2 post-season advantage over the Aggies. If you can’t beat ‘em, toss a bag at their coach and hope for the best. Predictably, Schloss brought the Aggies back to a level of prominence he was personally responsible for preventing in the past. Now in 2022, Schlossnagle’s longtime assistant Kirk Saarloos leads the TCU Horned Frogs into battle against the Aggies in a must-win game for the Frogs. TCU will need to win Sunday night and again Monday to eliminate the Aggies and advance to the Super Regional round. Saarloos has certainly proved his mettle as a more-than-capable replacement, winning the Big 12 Regular Season outright in his first season.
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
College Station, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
College Station, TX
Sports
State
Louisiana State
College Station, TX
College Sports
San Antonio Current

'Oops. Did I say Texas A&M?' Kyle Rittenhouse backtracks on claim he's enrolled as an Aggie

After triumphantly announcing on a podcast last week that he'd be attending Texas A&M University, Kyle Rittenhouse is setting the record straight: um, it ain't happening. Rittenhouse — who was acquitted late last year on homicide and other charges for fatally shooting two protesters at a Wisconsin Black Lives Matter rally and wounding a third — corrected himself on Twitter Monday afternoon.
TEXAS STATE
thecomeback.com

Lost ball provides another CWS inside-the-park home run

If we’ve learned one thing from the regionals at the College World Series, it’s that there’s nothing routine about a routine fly ball. During an Austin regional game on Friday, a Louisiana Tech player hit an inside-the-park grand slam when the Dallas Baptist center fielder lost a ball in the lights. Something similar happened a day later, in Virginia Tech’s game in the Blacksburg regional against Columbia.
BLACKSBURG, VA
starlocalmedia.com

PCA North hires 1st baseball, girls basketball coaches

Entering its second year of Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools competition, Prestonwood Christian Academy North is expanding its athletics scope for the 2022-23 school year. Among the private school's additions are baseball and girls basketball programs, and the school recently named their first-ever head coaches for both sports.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kurtis Byrne
Person
Kirk Saarloos
Person
Oral Roberts
starlocalmedia.com

Seniors to remember: Saying goodbye to five of Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD's best

One of the more entertaining aspects of covering high school sports in the Metroplex are the interactions – both personal and as a spectator – with athletes. During my time I have I had the opportunity to profile and follow the career paths of some worthy athletes in Carrollton and surrounding areas, and it’s time to reflect on a handful of students who were downright impressive this past season.
CARROLLTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tcu#Stay Alive#Staying Alive#College Baseball#Texas A M#Louisiana 7 6#Frogs#College Station Regional
keranews.org

Fired Collin College professor lands new job at Southern Methodist University

After more than a year of controversy over allegations of free speech violations between Phillips and college administrators, Phillips said he was fired by the school in May. His contract was not renewed, despite years of student and peer approval, ongoing scholarship, and honors earned from other historians. For fourteen...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
3K+
Followers
624
Post
918K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy