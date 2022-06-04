ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murder in Long Beach; Woman In Car Hit by Stay Bullet

By Art Thomas
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man in Long Beach was fatally wounded and a woman driving a vehicle nearby was struck by rounds possibly intended for the man, authorities said Saturday. The Long Beach Police Department identified the deceased victim as 24- year-old...

