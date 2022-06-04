ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miller moths migrating into Colorado's Front Range cities

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago
DENVER (AP) — Millions of moths have begun migrating into Colorado's Front Range cities.

The Denver Post reports the climate-driven seasonal surge will reach an exceptional intensity this year, from now until around early July when moths fly up to the mountains.

Scientists say the Miller moths play a key ecological role as food for birds, bats, spiders and bears. And rather than brushing away the moths or zapping them as pests, experts argue Colorado’s human residents should show some compassion by turning off porch lights that confuse the insects.

The moths, as well as fireflies, migratory birds and other nocturnal creatures, rely on moon and starlight for navigation.

