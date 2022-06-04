Thousands of diplomas for PSU grads have wrong president’s signature

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ)– Recent Penn State graduates are now planning the next phase in their lives, however a “miscommunication” error ended with the university giving away thousands of diplomas with the wrong president’s signature.

In total, 13,167 diplomas were affected by the error, according to Penn State University spokesperson Wyatt DuBois.

The president’s signature at the bottom of the diplomas were signed with current President Neeli Bendapudi’s signature, when they should’ve been signed by former university president Eric Barron. Barron oversaw commencement weekend which was from May 6 to May 8 and Bendapudi’s tenure didn’t began till May 9.

In an email DuBois said that they were also dealing with the student’s names showing up wrong on the Certified Electronic Diplomas (CeDiplomas). Penn State plans to re-issue the correct electronic diplomas and to mail the paper ones.

“We are working quickly to resolve and correct these matters,” DuBois said. “Penn State plans to re-issue the electronic diplomas and to also deliver by U.S. mail the corrected paper diplomas to our spring 2022 graduates.”

On June 1, Penn State’s Registrar’s webpage made the announcement about the issue. There was no indication to how much the error will cost Penn State to fix.

