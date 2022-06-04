ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

June is Gun Violence Awareness Month-PKG- Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version

 3 days ago

Wyoming's economy is bouncing back...but is it sustainable? 2-pkg-Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version. Cheyenne's economy is doing great post-Covid-19 according to the New Statistics from the Economic Analysis Division of the Wyoming Department of Administration and Information.

The Wyoming State Forestry talks about the upcoming fire season-sotvosot-Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version

Authorities say this year will be a busier fire season than last year. This is from the latest Forestry meeting on Monday, where the U.S. Forestry Services, BLM and the Wyoming State Forestry Division were in attendance. Stating the multi-department predictive services say, Northeastern Wyoming will be above average in fire potential in June and July and the rest of the state will follow from July to September.
WYOMING STATE
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Evansville Standoff DA Findings

Authorities say this year will be a busier fire season than last year. This is from the latest Forestry meeting on Monday, where the U.S. Forestry Services, BLM and the Wyoming State Forestry Division were in attendance. Stating the multi-department predictive services say, Northeastern Wyoming will be above average in fire potential in June and July and the rest of the state will follow from July to September.
CHEYENNE, WY
basinnow.com

Wyoming State Historical Society Features Story Of Coxey’s Army In Green River

The Wyoming State Historical Society has chosen a unique story from Green River in Sweetwater County as their latest historical feature. In 1894, a movement of jobless men, known as Coxey’s Army, were headed east to Washington D.C. to demand better treatment as they felt overworked and underappreciated. Protesters throughout the west heard about the cause and joined the movement. So much so that by April, it was reported that 27 box cars filled with 1200 protestors from California made a stop in Green River, Wyoming. Of course this made the local news but the bigger news was when another contingent of Coxey’s Army stole a train in Montpelier, Idaho and started heading east. It was in Green River that a U.S. Marshal and local authorities stopped the stolen train and held the men while waiting for a federal warrant. Eventually, all the men were sent back to Idaho where they were charged and faced punishment. This unique incident in Green River history is just one of the stories involving Coxey’s Army, whose movement became the first political march on Washington. More can be learned on Wyohistory.org or at the Sweetwater County Historical Museum on 3 E. Flaming Gorge Way in Green River.
GREEN RIVER, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Wyoming Secretary of State Clears up Election Myths

ROCK SPRINGS — Wyoming Secretary of State Ed Buchanan visited with Sweetwater County residents Monday afternoon to discuss election myths and what processes Wyoming has in place to ensure its elections are secure and conducted with integrity. Buchanan told constituents at the Sweetwater County Events yesterday that ever since...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Blizzard Of Chaos: Cheyenne’s Dairy Queen Attracts Customers And Accidents

It's usually a good thing when business is booming and customers are lined-up to visit. But in Cheyenne, one local fast food restaurant is so busy that ill-will is being served on the menu along with the food. The problem...
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Housing supply may get worse before it gets better- PKG- Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version

The Wyoming State Forestry talks about the upcoming fire season-sotvosot-Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version. Authorities say this year will be a busier fire season than last year. This is from the latest Forestry meeting on Monday, where the U.S. Forestry Services, BLM and the Wyoming State Forestry Division were in attendance. Stating the multi-department predictive services say, Northeastern Wyoming will be above average in fire potential in June and July and the rest of the state will follow from July to September.
CHEYENNE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Wyoming's economy is bouncing back...but is it sustainable? 2-pkg-Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version

Girls Scouts Donate Cookies to the CRMC cancer enter- vosot-Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version. A group of local girls scouts took the "spoon full of sugar...." adage to heart and set their sights on helping a group of folk that needed a little uplift. When you're having a tough moment, nothing beats indulging in a little something sweet or chocolatey to make you feel better.
CHEYENNE, WY
K2 Radio

Wyoming Ranks 45th for State Economies Across US in 2022

According to a recent report by WalletHub, Wyoming ranked 45th in states across the country in terms of the quality of its economy. The report ranked each state by a variety of factors, including things like the state GDP, unemployment rate, foreclosure rate, high-tech jobs, entrepreneurship, startup activity, uninsured rate, and poverty.
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

Wyoming’s SLIB declines Town of Lyman’s $6M grant and loan requests for new assisted living center

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming State Loan and Investment Board considered Business Ready Community grant and loan requests from three towns during a meeting on Thursday, June 2. The five elected officials on the SLIB unanimously approved requests from the Town of Hudson and the Town of Sinclair but the board did not approve requests from the Town of Lyman, according to a press release from the Wyoming Business Council.
WYOMING STATE
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Large BLM land purchase gives outdoor enthusiasts room to roam-vosot-Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version

Cheyenne's economy is doing great post-Covid-19 according to the New Statistics from the Economic Analysis Division of the Wyoming Department of Administration and Information. So why are we seeing trouble retaining the workforce and cutbacks in salaries? Power, cost of living, and inflation all play into the success of our economy.
CHEYENNE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Cheyenne Extreme vs Casper Crush

Cheyenne's economy is doing great post-Covid-19 according to the New Statistics from the Economic Analysis Division of the Wyoming Department of Administration and Information. So why are we seeing trouble retaining the workforce and cutbacks in salaries? Power, cost of living, and inflation all play into the success of our economy.
kiowacountypress.net

U.S. 26 wildlife crossings advance in Wyoming with heavy summer traffic

(Wyoming News Service) Americans are hitting the road for summer vacation, and many will be headed to Grand Teton and Yellowstone National Parks via U.S. Highway 26. Daryl Lutz - Lander region wildlife management coordinator with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department - said biologists and Department of Transportation engineers are narrowing in on plans to reduce wildlife vehicle collisions along a 35 mile stretch near Dubois.
WYOMING STATE
wyomingnewsnow.tv

March - May Sport Economic Impact Casper

The Wyoming State Forestry talks about the upcoming fire season-sotvosot-Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version. Authorities say this year will be a busier fire season than last year. This is from the latest Forestry meeting on Monday, where the U.S. Forestry Services, BLM and the Wyoming State Forestry Division were in attendance. Stating the multi-department predictive services say, Northeastern Wyoming will be above average in fire potential in June and July and the rest of the state will follow from July to September.
CHEYENNE, WY
thecheyennepost.com

Photos, video show state Senate candidate close to Capitol during Jan. 6 insurrection

Newly released photos and video show a Natrona County state Senate candidate near the U.S. Capitol on the day of the Jan. 6 riot. Photos and video from that day show Casper real estate investor Bob Ide on the west side of the Capitol in front of the platform for Joe Biden’s inauguration in the early and late afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021. It’s unclear when he ultimately left the Capitol grounds that day.
CASPER, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Monday, June 6, 2022

Today's Wyoming sunrise in Wheatland, Wyoming is overlooking Lake Festo and features the horses Sug and Toughie along with Chip, the Border Collie. The photo was taken by Debra Freitas.
WYOMING STATE

