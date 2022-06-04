ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

'I just go to the next one!': Love Island's Davide Sanclimenti shares his brazen rejection tactics... but reveals he's really hoping to settle down

By Kenzi Devine For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

He's one of the 11 singletons heading into the Love Island villa on Monday as the new season kicks off.

And Davide Sanclimenti has revealed his cut-throat rejection technique, noting that he would just 'go onto the next one'.

But despite his quick ability to move on, the business owner is hoping to meet someone to settle down with in the villa - sharing that he would 'love' to have kids.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0flkR9_0g0g1dEP00
Quick mover: New Love Islander Davide Sanclimenti has shares his rejection tactics for the villa, admitting he would just 'go onto the next one' if he were to get turned away

Davide, who hails from Rome, Italy but lives in Manchester, has explained that he isn't nervous about the show, describing himself as 'very chill'.

'I’m chill, I’m very confident. I’m not scared about something that could happen inside the villa,' he explained.

Continuing: 'If I get rejected I just go onto the next one!'

But despite his nonchalant approach, Davide is hoping to find 'the one' as the self-proclaimed 'Italian stallion' says he would 'love' to settle down.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NTpp1_0g0g1dEP00
Settling down? But despite his quick ability to move on, the business owner is hoping to settle down - sharing that he would 'love' to have kids

Explaining: 'I am 27 years old. I am getting serious about my goals. If I find someone I like, I would love to settle down, have kids. Not straightaway! I look to get married, four, five years maximum.'

The hunk, who has previously had serious relationships, also proclaimed that he has 'never cheated' and is very serious when dating someone.

'When I am with someone, I am very serious. One relationship was three years and a half, another nearly two years. When I date someone, I’m sure of the person I’m dating,' he explained.

Going into the show, Davide admitted that he 'doesn't have a type' and is looking for someone 'ambitious' and 'family orientated'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JxEmv_0g0g1dEP00
Ready for love? He's one of the 11 singletons heading into the Love Island villa on Monday as the new season kicks off

He shared: 'My type is ambitious and hustler in life, like me. Someone family-orientated, someone loyal. Someone that has eyes just for me. I don’t really have a type, like brunette and blonde.

'Fit girl, good looking, nice eyes. As soon as I like her, the body is the first filter. Naturally after that, there must be something else. Beautiful body, beautiful face, without brains it means nothing.'

Davide will be competing against new boys Dami, Liam, Ikenna, Andrew and Luca for the girls' hearts on day one - but could be thrown into an unlikely couple, as the public now have the power to choose who couples up during the first episode.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t1B97_0g0g1dEP00
No usual type: Going into the show, Davide admitted that he 'doesn't have a type' and is looking for someone 'ambitious' and 'family orientated'

The voice of the show, Iain Stirling, announced the news during an appearance on Friday's Lorraine, explaining: 'This year, for the first year ever we want you guys at home to play Cupid, and you will have your say on which boy couples up with which girl.

'All you have to do is go over to the Love Island app right now and decide who you want to couple up with who.

Love Island returns to ITV2 on June 6.

LOVE ISLAND 2022: MEET THE CONTESTANTS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fco65_0g0g1dEP00

Name: Paige Thorne

Age: 24

Location: Swansea

Occupation: Paramedic

Who is their type on paper? 'In Swansea there is just no-one I can find.

I haven't got to swipe. So, hopefully they can just come to me now!

'I came out of a relationship and I was just so done with guys. Then I was like, 'Ok, I'm bored now'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ceDP2_0g0g1dEP00

Name: Indiyah Polack

Age: 23

Location: London

Occupation: Hotel waitress

Who is their type on paper? 'It's quite hard to date without being influenced by social media and stuff like that.

Love Island is a great place to get to know someone one-on-one.

I don’t think I have ever been out with two guys who are quite the same.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NsTRv_0g0g1dEP00

Name: Tasha Ghouri

Age: 23

Location: Thirsk

Occupation: Model and dancer

Who is their type on paper? 'My dating life has been a shambles.

This is an opportunity for me to find ‘the one’ and have a great summer at the same time.

I’m definitely ready for a relationship. I’m 23 now so I’m ready to get to know someone and travel with them.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wAE9Q_0g0g1dEP00

Name: Gemma Owen

Age: 19

Location: Chester

Occupation: International Dressage Rider and Business Owner

Who is their type on paper? 'I am open to finding love, I’m wanting to have a really fun summer.

I would say I’m fun, flirty and fiery. I think I’m good at giving advice, I’m a good person to talk to, I’m very honest.

If I want the same guy, I’d do it but in a nice respectful way.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sse5o_0g0g1dEP00

Name: Andrew Le Page

Age: 27

Location: Guernsey

Occupation: Real Estate Agent

Who is their type on paper? 'When I’m with someone I'm very loyal.

I’m a good boyfriend as when I’m with someone I’m all for them.

I’m actually single for once, so I thought why not?

This is the best time to give it a go.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=110C16_0g0g1dEP00

Name: Luca Bish

Age: 23

Location: Brighton

Occupation: Fishmonger

Who is their type on paper? 'I prefer to meet girls out and about. I think when you go looking for it, it’s not as easy though, it’s like you’re too desperate for it.

If I think you’re the one or I like you, I’ll take you out on a date but other than that, if we talk and I don’t like where it’s going - then I won’t be throwing out dates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pYveC_0g0g1dEP00

Name: Dami Hope

Age: 26

Location: Dublin

Occupation: Senior Microbiologist

Who is their type on paper? 'I will be talking to different girls, it might not go well with some.

When I’m actually in a relationship, I think it’s a star sign thing.

I’m an Aries but I’m very passionate - I always used to put that person first. I’m really good at being in a team'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sR7Ck_0g0g1dEP00

Name: Liam Llewellyn

Age: 22

Location: Newport, South Wales

Occupation: Masters Student

Who is their type on paper? '22 is a really nice age to meet someone, you’ve got your years ahead of you so you have time to grow together.

Love Island is a great opportunity to meet someone, you’re in with a load of different types so you can get to grips with what you really like.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04x70b_0g0g1dEP00

Name: Davide Sanclimenti

Age: 27

Location: Rome (lives in Manchester)

Occupation: Business owner

Who is their type on paper? 'A lot of English girls actually love me.

They love to be around me and I love to be around them. I want to find my soulmate.

Find my person so I can actually build something in the future, grow with them, be a family. '

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HVyg2_0g0g1dEP00

Name: Ikenna Ekwonna

Age: 23

Location: Nottingham

Occupation: Pharmaceutical Sales

Who is their type on paper? 'I’ve only been in one past relationship but now I think I’m at the age where I could find someone.

Hopefully, I’m going to bring spontaneity and excitement.

I’m not really shy to speak to people I don’t really care too much about what people think.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FmXh1_0g0g1dEP00

Name: Amber Beckford

Age: 24

Location: London

Occupation: Nanny

Who is their type on paper? 'I don’t like guys that show off.

I don’t like flashy guys - just have a personality and make me laugh.

There was this one guy and he was trying to purposefully show off his car keys and we were literally in the middle of a restaurant!'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Queen 'struggled to not be overcome by tears' and used 'all her will power' to avoid breaking down in public for the first time in her life as she greeted thousands of admirers on Buckingham Palace balcony, body language expert says

The Queen is believed to have 'struggled to not be overcome by tears' as she greeted thousands of Jubilee well wishers from the balcony at Buckingham Palace. In an emotional end to the four-day Platinum Jubilee, which marked her 70th year as Queen, the Monarch could be seen 'narrowing' her eyes to avoid 'breaking down', body language expert Judi James said.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

A family affair! Princess Eugenie's son August, 1, and Princess Beatrice's stepson Wolfie, 6, make their first official appearances as they join their parents at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant

Princess Eugenie's son August and Princess Beatrice's stepson Wolfie have made their first official appearances at a royal family event when joining their parents at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant today. Eugenie, 32, could be seen bouncing son August, one, on her knee while attending the event alongside her husband Jack...
WORLD
Daily Mail

'You'll be the brightest star in the sky': Family pay heartbreaking tribute to British boy scout, six, who died after hotel pool tragedy while on holiday with family in Majorca

A six-year-old British boy has died in hospital after a near-drowning at a hotel pool while on a family holiday in Majorca. Corey Aughey from north Belfast was rushed to hospital in a 'critical' state from the three-star hotel in the resort of Sa Coma on Thursday after being revived at the poolside by emergency responders.
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Iain Stirling
Daily Mail

A surprise royal guest! Eagle-eyed fans spotted one-year-old Lucas Tindall with his parents Mike and Zara at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant - but he appears to have been taken home before it got too late

Royal enthusiasts have shared their delight after noticing one-year-old Lucas Tindall in the crowd alongside his parents Mike and Zara during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant last night. The young royal appeared to enjoy a dance with his mum and dad before seemingly being whisked off home - with fans online...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'It's sad': Rihanna's songwriter Skylar Grey reveals she was forced to sell her entire music catalog to pay for divorce settlement with Todd Mandel and taxes

Singer-songwriter Skylar Grey has revealed that she had to sell her entire music catalog to pay for her divorce settlement. The 36-year-old artist was married to Todd Mandel, but the couple separated and their divorce was finalized last year. Grey no longer receives any financial royalties to songs that she...
MUSIC
Daily Mail

Furious pregnant woman whose 'selfish' brother stole her unique baby name just weeks before her due date will STILL use the moniker: 'They'll just have to deal with it'

A mum-to-be has vented her frustration after her brother stole her unique baby name weeks before she was due to give birth. The pregnant woman and her husband settled on calling their son Lumi but her brother took the name after he and his wife gave birth to a boy when they were expecting a girl.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Next One#Italian
Daily Mail

Queen's sweet tribute to Prince Philip: Her Majesty opted for a 'mourning' black hat pin for Platinum Jubilee balcony appearance a year after her husband's death

The Queen made sure to include her late husband in her Jubilee celebrations by adding a black mourning pin to her colourful outfit during her final balcony appearance of the weekend. Her Majesty, 96, appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony alongside Prince Charles and other members of the Firm during...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Passport chaos continues as thousands of Aussies already waiting months for their documents told it could be even longer as system struggles to cope with surge of applications

Thousands of holiday-starved jetsetters may be forced to wait even longer for their new passport due a major technical glitch. A computer system crash at the Sydney passport office caused chaos on Tuesday with massive lines snaking more than 150 metres back to Central Station the entire day, with some told to come back on Wednesday.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

IAN HERBERT: Cut Emma Raducanu some slack, the weight of expectation is hard to handle and she's right to say she's doing everything 'backwards'… having never lost a final, semi-final or quarter-final despite being a Grand Slam winner!

The big build-up was well intended, but you winced for Emma Raducanu as she warmed up for her first grass-court match of the summer. The Nottingham Open court announcer listed her feats and declared he would have sent anyone predicting them a year ago for 'some sort of assessment of their grasp on reality' before adding that this had sent 'expectations sky high, perhaps impossibly high'.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

A holiday... to compensate for a holiday: Hampshire Council awards teachers an extra day off to make up for Jubilee falling over half-term break - despite pupils still trying to catch up on lost learning from the pandemic

Parents have revealed their disbelief after a council awarded teachers another day off - to compensate for missing the Jubilee bank holiday because they were already on half-term. Hampshire County Council has made the unusual ruling to shorten the school year by one to 194 days after the Queen's historic...
U.K.
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Celtic eye former Dundee United goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist as replacement for Vasilis Barkas... after Greece international's Parkhead misery was ended by season-long loan move to Dutch side Utrecht

Benjamin Siegrist has emerged as a candidate to replace outgoing goalkeeper Vasilis Barkas at Celtic. Sportsmail revealed Utrecht's move to end the Parkhead misery of Greek international Barkas on Saturday. And the Dutch club on Tuesday night confirmed a season-long loan deal on their official club website. Barkas, signed in...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Jake Melksham has surgery after decking Melbourne Demons teammate Steven May - as ritzy French restaurant where clash happened brands players 'disgraceful'

Demons star Jake Melsham has been forced to have surgery after punching his teammate Steven May in a ritzy French restaurant that has branded the players' behaviour 'disgraceful'. In extraordinary scenes, Melksham, 30, allegedly 'floored' May on Sunday, seconds after he was taunted for missing last year's premiership triumph versus...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Gunners legend Gilberto Silva calls Arsenal 'one of the best clubs in the world' and slams their 'unacceptable' failure to make the Champions League... but he does see Gabriel Jesus as a potential 'good move for both parties'

Arsenal legend Gilberto Silva said it was 'unacceptable' for his former club to be finishing outside of the Champions League places but felt Gabriel Jesus would be a good signing for them. The Gunners were well-placed to finish fourth with three league games to go, but losses to arch-rivals Tottenham...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'It's utter folly': Hard-left train unions are slammed as 50,000 staff plan to walk out for five days of rail and Tube chaos that will disrupt by-elections, hit GCSE exams and ruin plans for gigs and festivals in first summer post-Covid

Militant rail unions have been slammed for 'putting a gun to the head of an industry' as staff plan to walk out in summer, threatening to hinder the nation's travel amid by-elections, GCSEs and summer music festivals. The hard-left Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) said 50,000 of its workers...
TRAFFIC
Daily Mail

Yorkshire cricket staff including former head coach Andrew Gale WIN case that they were wrongly sacked in Azeem Rafiq racism scandal and are in line for massive payouts

Yorkshire Cricket staff including former head coach Andrew Gale have won a case that they were wrongly sacked following the Azeem Rafiq racism scandal and are now in line to receive huge payouts. Sixteen employees were sacked in early December last year as part of a rebuild at Headlingley triggered...
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

For better... or for worse! Husbands share snaps of their wives' hilariously frustrating antics - from haphazard sunscreen application to dropping the dinner on the floor

Husbands have shared photographs of the moments their wives left them crying out in frustration. Social media users around the world shared snaps of the 'what were they thinking?' moments, including one woman who stuck her foot through drywall. One husband showed off his horrific sunburn after his wife applied...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

382K+
Followers
42K+
Post
171M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy