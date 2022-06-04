'I just go to the next one!': Love Island's Davide Sanclimenti shares his brazen rejection tactics... but reveals he's really hoping to settle down

He's one of the 11 singletons heading into the Love Island villa on Monday as the new season kicks off.

And Davide Sanclimenti has revealed his cut-throat rejection technique, noting that he would just 'go onto the next one'.

But despite his quick ability to move on, the business owner is hoping to meet someone to settle down with in the villa - sharing that he would 'love' to have kids.

Davide, who hails from Rome, Italy but lives in Manchester, has explained that he isn't nervous about the show, describing himself as 'very chill'.

'I’m chill, I’m very confident. I’m not scared about something that could happen inside the villa,' he explained.

Continuing: 'If I get rejected I just go onto the next one!'

But despite his nonchalant approach, Davide is hoping to find 'the one' as the self-proclaimed 'Italian stallion' says he would 'love' to settle down.

Explaining: 'I am 27 years old. I am getting serious about my goals. If I find someone I like, I would love to settle down, have kids. Not straightaway! I look to get married, four, five years maximum.'

The hunk, who has previously had serious relationships, also proclaimed that he has 'never cheated' and is very serious when dating someone.

'When I am with someone, I am very serious. One relationship was three years and a half, another nearly two years. When I date someone, I’m sure of the person I’m dating,' he explained.

Going into the show, Davide admitted that he 'doesn't have a type' and is looking for someone 'ambitious' and 'family orientated'.

He shared: 'My type is ambitious and hustler in life, like me. Someone family-orientated, someone loyal. Someone that has eyes just for me. I don’t really have a type, like brunette and blonde.

'Fit girl, good looking, nice eyes. As soon as I like her, the body is the first filter. Naturally after that, there must be something else. Beautiful body, beautiful face, without brains it means nothing.'

Davide will be competing against new boys Dami, Liam, Ikenna, Andrew and Luca for the girls' hearts on day one - but could be thrown into an unlikely couple, as the public now have the power to choose who couples up during the first episode.

The voice of the show, Iain Stirling, announced the news during an appearance on Friday's Lorraine, explaining: 'This year, for the first year ever we want you guys at home to play Cupid, and you will have your say on which boy couples up with which girl.

'All you have to do is go over to the Love Island app right now and decide who you want to couple up with who.

Love Island returns to ITV2 on June 6.

LOVE ISLAND 2022: MEET THE CONTESTANTS

Name: Paige Thorne

Age: 24

Location: Swansea

Occupation: Paramedic

Who is their type on paper? 'In Swansea there is just no-one I can find.

I haven't got to swipe. So, hopefully they can just come to me now!

'I came out of a relationship and I was just so done with guys. Then I was like, 'Ok, I'm bored now'

Name: Indiyah Polack

Age: 23

Location: London

Occupation: Hotel waitress

Who is their type on paper? 'It's quite hard to date without being influenced by social media and stuff like that.

Love Island is a great place to get to know someone one-on-one.

I don’t think I have ever been out with two guys who are quite the same.'

Name: Tasha Ghouri

Age: 23

Location: Thirsk

Occupation: Model and dancer

Who is their type on paper? 'My dating life has been a shambles.

This is an opportunity for me to find ‘the one’ and have a great summer at the same time.

I’m definitely ready for a relationship. I’m 23 now so I’m ready to get to know someone and travel with them.'

Name: Gemma Owen

Age: 19

Location: Chester

Occupation: International Dressage Rider and Business Owner

Who is their type on paper? 'I am open to finding love, I’m wanting to have a really fun summer.

I would say I’m fun, flirty and fiery. I think I’m good at giving advice, I’m a good person to talk to, I’m very honest.

If I want the same guy, I’d do it but in a nice respectful way.

Name: Andrew Le Page

Age: 27

Location: Guernsey

Occupation: Real Estate Agent

Who is their type on paper? 'When I’m with someone I'm very loyal.

I’m a good boyfriend as when I’m with someone I’m all for them.

I’m actually single for once, so I thought why not?

This is the best time to give it a go.'

Name: Luca Bish

Age: 23

Location: Brighton

Occupation: Fishmonger

Who is their type on paper? 'I prefer to meet girls out and about. I think when you go looking for it, it’s not as easy though, it’s like you’re too desperate for it.

If I think you’re the one or I like you, I’ll take you out on a date but other than that, if we talk and I don’t like where it’s going - then I won’t be throwing out dates.

Name: Dami Hope

Age: 26

Location: Dublin

Occupation: Senior Microbiologist

Who is their type on paper? 'I will be talking to different girls, it might not go well with some.

When I’m actually in a relationship, I think it’s a star sign thing.

I’m an Aries but I’m very passionate - I always used to put that person first. I’m really good at being in a team'.

Name: Liam Llewellyn

Age: 22

Location: Newport, South Wales

Occupation: Masters Student

Who is their type on paper? '22 is a really nice age to meet someone, you’ve got your years ahead of you so you have time to grow together.

Love Island is a great opportunity to meet someone, you’re in with a load of different types so you can get to grips with what you really like.'

Name: Davide Sanclimenti

Age: 27

Location: Rome (lives in Manchester)

Occupation: Business owner

Who is their type on paper? 'A lot of English girls actually love me.

They love to be around me and I love to be around them. I want to find my soulmate.

Find my person so I can actually build something in the future, grow with them, be a family. '

Name: Ikenna Ekwonna

Age: 23

Location: Nottingham

Occupation: Pharmaceutical Sales

Who is their type on paper? 'I’ve only been in one past relationship but now I think I’m at the age where I could find someone.

Hopefully, I’m going to bring spontaneity and excitement.

I’m not really shy to speak to people I don’t really care too much about what people think.'

Name: Amber Beckford

Age: 24

Location: London

Occupation: Nanny

Who is their type on paper? 'I don’t like guys that show off.

I don’t like flashy guys - just have a personality and make me laugh.

There was this one guy and he was trying to purposefully show off his car keys and we were literally in the middle of a restaurant!'