The most eco-friendly smart home companies

Charge up to 85% of appliances with the Jackery Solar Generator 1500 portable power station. It features a huge 1,534 Wh capacity battery and 1,800 running wattage to charge lights, fridges, power tools, and more. In fact, it powers a 650W toaster for 130 minutes and a 500W blender for 130 minutes. It also includes 3 AC Pure Sine Wave AC outlets, 1 PD 60W USB-C Port, 1 Quick Charge 3.0 Port, 1 USB-A Port, and one 12V car port. Moreover, the Jackery Solar Generator 1500 portable power station comes with solar panels for fast solar recharging. With Solarpeak technology, you can charge the battery from 0–80% within 4 hours. Finally, this gadget has a 6-layer safety system and battery system management to monitor battery health and individual cells.
