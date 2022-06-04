ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

The most eco-friendly smart home companies

Cover picture for the articleUpgrading the home with the latest tech feels great, but it’s even more rewarding when you know you’re doing your little part to help the planet. Smart home tech has a role to play in minimizing our energy consumption and generally leading more eco-friendly lives. We look at the biggest players...

Jackery Solar Generator 1500 power station includes solar panels to power many appliances

Charge up to 85% of appliances with the Jackery Solar Generator 1500 portable power station. It features a huge 1,534 Wh capacity battery and 1,800 running wattage to charge lights, fridges, power tools, and more. In fact, it powers a 650W toaster for 130 minutes and a 500W blender for 130 minutes. It also includes 3 AC Pure Sine Wave AC outlets, 1 PD 60W USB-C Port, 1 Quick Charge 3.0 Port, 1 USB-A Port, and one 12V car port. Moreover, the Jackery Solar Generator 1500 portable power station comes with solar panels for fast solar recharging. With Solarpeak technology, you can charge the battery from 0–80% within 4 hours. Finally, this gadget has a 6-layer safety system and battery system management to monitor battery health and individual cells.
rePodder coffee pod recycling tool lets you recycle your aluminum coffee capsules at home

Ensure the sustainability of aluminum coffee capsules in the circular economy with the rePodder coffee pod recycling tool. Offering an alternate method to aluminum coffee capsule recycling, it lets you process them at home—via your existing curbside recycling collection. So you can enjoy your favorite pod coffee guilt-free. It’s fun to crush the capsules, and you get quick access to coffee grounds as well to nourish your garden or compost heap. It’s a much better way to access these grounds than using a knife—which can be dangerous. Then, all you do is simply insert empty, clean, crushed aluminum pods into an aluminum beverage can. This is so it doesn’t fall through the filters at the recycling facility. It’s quick, easy, safe and convenient. Overall, recycling aluminum uses less energy than making new aluminum, and this gives back into the circular economy. Save your coffee pod from the landfill with rePodder.
Today in Retail: Victoria’s Secret Shift Not Catching on With Shoppers Yet; Belk and Conn’s Collaborate on Store-in-Store Home Furnishings Offering

Today in retail, eobuwie takes the shoes out of traditional shoe stores across Poland, and payment declines are on the rise as inflation increases. Plus, eCommerce is changing real estate-related decisions, the era of plug-and-play eCommerce solutions might be over and Payoneer teams up with Optty on a new buy now, pay later (BNPL) offering.
Initiative launched to rank corporate climate claims using carbon offsets

LONDON, June 7 (Reuters) - A consultation for a global standard to assess companies' claims about progress towards internal climate targets and their use of carbon offset credits launched on Tuesday, seeking to bring transparency to an unregulated market. Many global companies such as Shell (SHEL.L) and Easyjet (EZJ.L) have...
IBC Group, NFT Tech, and Faith Tribe to Launch Fashion-Focused Launchpad

[PR – Venhuizen, Netherlands, 6th June, 2022, Chainwire]. Web3 and Crypto incubators NFT Tech (NEO: NFT) and IBC Group have partnered with the open-source fashion design platform, Faith Tribe, to launch Fashion DAO launchpad, a fashion-focused launchpad for fashion brands and creators looking to make a breakthrough in the Web3 arena.
How Retail Tech Startups are Providing E-commerce Brands With a Competitive Advantage

Which of the following topics am I most excited about?. Ecommerce has innovated the way people shop and consume. This is already a given and hardly any news. Almost every big retail brand has built several divisions and infrastructures that support selling online, and the pandemic has accelerated the need for that when Ecommerce sales by 50% to $870 billion. This article is not meant to focus on Ecommerce as a whole but is meant to deliver commentary on the underlining technology that helps facilitate and level up E-commerce. This is where Retail Tech comes in.
Brewista Smart Scale II measures down as low as 0.1 grams & has a water-resistant coating

Simplify brewing coffee at home with the Brewista Smart Scale II. It features excellent accuracy that can measure down as low as 0.1 grams for incredible precision. Moreover, the Brewista Smart Scale II offers a silicone pad with a water- and temperature-resistant nano coating, making it perfect for overcoming spillages and accidents in the kitchen. This works perfectly with the protective cover that prevents any liquid or crumbs from damaging the scale’s mechanism. Meanwhile, it can hold up to 70 oz. of ingredients. It also includes 6 different modes (5 for espressos and the additional mode for manual). Furthermore, this kitchen accessory features additional helpful functions such as auto tare, auto time, and auto off. Finally, the LCD display provides clear readings in grams or ounces.
Elgato Anniversary Edition Collection includes enhanced version of the brand’s gadgets

Celebrate Elgato’s 10th birthday with the Elgato Anniversary Edition Collection. This series includes enhanced gadgets including the Stream Deck Pedal—the first Stream Deck with hands-free control. There’s also the Key Light Mini—a portable LED panel that makes you look amazing in the studio and in the streets. Additionally, the Wave and Stream Deck have enhanced features. In particular, each gadget consists of 2 beautifully fresh designs: pink and blue or black and white. Finally, the HD60 X has a completely new look that’s the perfect fit for PS5 and Xbox Series X. Overall, enhance your gameplay and setup with this unique series that has everything you need. Get your hands on this limited-edition collection, perfectly designed with avid gamers in mind.
Pros And Cons Of Working In The Technology Industry

The information technology (IT) industry has become the backbone of society. You're using technology everyday without realizing it because every activity you perform is related to it. The way you communicate has significantly improved through technology services (software, applications, systems). Businesses are constantly progressing through online communication services. But all...
Forget Apple Watch: The Fitbit Sense is $100 off at REI today

When it comes to tracking down smartwatch deals, many people have an eye out for a discount on the Apple Watch. But many of the best smartwatches see discounts much more frequently than the Apple Watch, and there are a lot of smartwatches out there that are just as capable. Among them is the Fitbit Sense, which is seeing a $100 discount at REI today. This makes for one of the most impressive smartwatch deals you’ll find, as it costs just $200, and is regularly priced at $300.
Step into the future with a top-rated robot vacuum for $97 today

If you’re still vacuuming your house in the old-fashioned way, you’re missing out. Instead of painstakingly going through every room to clear your floor of dust, you should invest in a reliable robot vacuum cleaner. Today’s your lucky day because we found one of the best robot vacuum deals at Walmart. You can pick up the Ionvac SmartClean 2000 Robovac for just $97, a huge $83 off the original price of $180. Don’t miss your chance to pick up this incredible 46% discount today. Keep reading to discover how this robot vacuum can revolutionize how you clean your space.
