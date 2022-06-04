ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Massive illegal rave disguised as 'model exhibition' shuts down British roads

By Adam Schrader
UPI News
 3 days ago
June 4 (UPI) -- A massive illegal rave disguised as a "model exhibition" and held in a field in Cornwall has forced British police to shut down area roads to stop partygoers from attending the event."

Police remain at the scene at Davidstow Moor following reports of an illegal gathering. Officers have been at the site since around 10 p.m. yesterday," Devon and Cornwall Police said in a statement.

Police said the site has been cordoned off "until further notice" leading to "heavy traffic and travel disruption around Camelford."

"The event is currently covering quite a large area and we believe there are several hundred people in attendance," a police spokesperson said."

A number of people have left this morning and others attempting to enter have been turned away. In the interest of public safety, we are asking anyone thinking about attending the event not to do so."

The police spokesperson said that legal action will be taken against people attending and running the event.

Aerial footage published to YouTube by drone retailer Hobby Mounts shows dozens of cars still parked at the Davidstow Airfield, where the illegal rave is being held, as residents told local news organizations that loud booming music could be heard miles away.

"There's cars everywhere. Every road and every corner is jammed solid with cars," photographer Adrian Jasper of Delabole told Cornwall Live.

"One bloke getting out of his car said he's driven 400 miles and can't get in. There's cars, tents, people camping, people sat in their cars drinking, boots loaded with camping gear. I've never seen anything like it."

Signs pointing to the location indicated that the event was a "model exhibition," according to photos published by the British tabloid Metro UK.

The newspaper reported that only workers at the Davidstow Creamery, known for making cheddar cheese, were being allowed through police barricades.

Residents told Metro UK that they were concerned about the impacts of the illegal rave on local sheep that roam the fields as well as small businesses forced to close for the weekend amid the rave.

Related
BBC

Several hundred remain at illegal rave site in Cornwall

An illegal moorland rave is continuing into its third day with several hundred people still at the site, according to police. Nearby residents complained about being kept awake as partygoers descended on Davidstow Moor in Cornwall on Friday. Some would-be revellers are being turned away, Devon and Cornwall Police said...
The Independent

Flight attendant fired after being filmed ‘necking’ Jack Daniels on flight

A flight attendant was arrested and sacked last week after being filmed by passengers “necking” alcohol on a flight.A passenger on the flight from Rzeszow, Poland to London Stansted told The Sun that he had filmed the employee drinking wine and whisky on a Ryanair flight. Ryanair says the flight was being operated by its sister company, Lauda Europe. Representatives of the airline confirmed that the incident had occured on 18 May, and that the employee in question had been fired.The passenger says the male flight attendant drank a miniature bottle of wine and a shot of Jack Daniels from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Father and son are found NOT guilty of criminal charges for cutting off teenager's FINGER after he broke into their home to steal car keys

A New Zealand father and his son have been found not guilty of a string of criminal charges that saw a teenage home invader bashed and his finger cut off. William Burr and his son Shaun were found not guilty on all charges by a jury on Wednesday afternoon for a melee that broke out when a 17-year-old and his girlfriend broke into his property in King Country for the third time.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Pictured: Woman dog walker, 41, who died along with her three golden retrievers while walking in Chelsea - as police quiz man, 26, for death by dangerous driving

A 41-year-old woman who died following a car crash in west London that also killed her three dogs has been named by the Metropolitan Police. Olivia Riley, from Suffolk, died on Saturday following the collision. Police said it appeared she was walking her three golden retrievers at the time of the incident.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Teenager's badly-decomposed body is found at the bottom of a creek bed - believed to be a girl who vanished without a trace a month ago after being dropped off outside her home

Police divers have started scouring a muddy, isolated creek bed for clues after the body of a teenager who has been missing for a month was discovered. The body, believed to be that of 18-year-old Merna Kasha, was found in a 'pretty decomposed' state about 2pm on Saturday afternoon in the Green Valley Creek in Canley Heights.
PUBLIC SAFETY
UPI News

UPI News

