A Springfield man is in custody after a police chase that covered parts of three counties and ended up in Springfield over the weekend. The incident began early Saturday morning in Nokomis, when police spotted a vehicle that had been reported stolen from Pana the day before. Officers pursued the vehicle into Christian County, and then into Sangamon County. The driver crashed the car near South Grand and Dirksen, and then reportedly got out and ran toward the JC Penney store.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO