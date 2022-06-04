ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GFP releases Fish Consumption Advisories for local lakes

By American News
American News
American News
 3 days ago

In an advisory, the South Dakota Games, Fish and Parks added two new lakes: Kiesz Lake and Dry #2, to its fish consumption warning due to elevated mercury levels.

That list also includes walleye more than 25 inches in Elm Lake. Those are just a number of lakes listed in the advisory.

The South Dakota Departments of Games, Fish and Parks, Health, Agriculture and Natural Resources partnered to test nearly 150 lakes across the state for metals, pesticides and polychlorinated biphenyls. The department went on to say that the advisory is intended as a guide to help select fish low in mercury.

Full list

  • Elm Lake, Brown County, (Walleye >25 inches)
  • Newell Lake, Butte County, (Walleye >18 inches, Northern Pike >18 inches)
  • Reid Lake, Clark County, (Walleye >23 inches)
  • Dry Lake #2, Clark County, (Walleye >22 inches)
  • Swan Lake, Clark County, (Walleye >21 inches)
  • Long Lake, Codington County, (Walleye >17 inches)
  • Pudwell Dam, Corson County, (Walleye >18 inches, Crappie >12 inches)
  • Bitter Lake, Day County (Walleye all sizes, Northern Pike >30 inches
  • Hazeldon, Day County, (Walleye >21 inches)
  • Lake Minnewasta, Day County, (Walleye >18 inches)
  • Lardy Lake, Day County, (Walleye >25 inches)
  • Lynn Lake, Day County, (Walleye >18 inches)
  • Middle Lynn Lake, Day County, (Walleye >18 inches)
  • Opitz Lake, Day County, (Northern Pike >26 inches)
  • Twin Lakes, Kingsbury, Brookings Counties, (Walleye >18 inches, Northern Pike >19 inches)
  • North and South Buffalo Lake, Marshall County, (Walleye >21 inches)
  • Kiesz Dam, McPherson County, (Walleye >16 inches)
  • North Island Lake, Minnehaha, McCook Counties, (Walleye >18 inches, Smallmouth Bass >18 inches)
  • Scott Lake, Minnehaha County, (Walleye >25 inches)
  • Twin Lakes, Minnehaha County, (Walleye all sizes)
  • New Wall Lake, Pennington County, (Crappie >13 inches, Largemouth Bass >16 inches)
  • Coal Springs Reservoir, Perkins County, (Northern Pike >25 inches)
  • Lake Hurley, Potter County, (Largemouth Bass >18 inches)
  • Lake Roosevelt, Tripp County, (Largemouth Bass >18 inches, Northern Pike >24 inches)

This article originally appeared on Aberdeen News: GFP releases Fish Consumption Advisories for local lakes

The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
