The following is a press release issued by CAL FIRE Mendocino Unit:. The Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) Mendocino Unit suspends all burn permits for outdoor residential burning within the State Responsibility Area of Mendocino County. This suspension takes effect at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, June 13, 2022, and bans all residential outdoor burning of landscape debris such as branches and leaves. The increasing fire danger posed by dead grass and hotter, drier conditions in the region is prompting CAL FIRE Mendocino Unit to suspend all burn permits for outdoor residential burning.

MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO