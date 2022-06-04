ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pombor brothers roll as Williamsport moves to 6-0 on the season

By Brett Crossley
 3 days ago

Williamsport, Pa. —Goals from Tom Pombor, Kolachi Pombor, and Tevin Beadle proved to be more than enough to lift Williamsport City Lions FC to a 3-0 win over Club Tijuana Xolos Saturday afternoon at Penn College.

The Pombor brothers tallied in the opening half to give Williamsport a two-goal advantage at the mid-point of the contest. Beadle, who assisted on the team’s second goal of the day, scored in the second half off an unassisted effort tucked into the near post of the goal.

Braeden Eckard posted a clean sheet to get the City Lions FC to 6-0 on the season. The City Lions FC will be back in action tomorrow against Philadelphia Lone Star at 5 p.m. at Penn College.

Williamsport City Lions FC 3, Club Tijuana Xolos USA 0

CTX 0 0—0

WCL 2 1—3

Goals: WCL—Tom Pombor (unassisted), 10:55; WCL—Kolachi Pombor (Tevin Beadle), 47:05; WCL—Tevin Beadle (unassisted), 52:54.

Shots: CTX—18, WCL—12. Shots on goal: CTX—8, WCL—10. Corners: CTX—6, WCL—3. Saves: CTX—7 (Kevin Villeda-Bruno), WCL—8 (Braeden Eckard). Fouls: CTX—5, WCL—12. Cards: CTX—Efrain Mendoza, yellow, 33:57. WCL—Kolechi Pombor, yellow, 44:40.

Records: Club Tijuana Xolos 1-6. Williamsport 6-0.

