ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte, MT

Butte court temporarily halts construction of truck stop near Ramsay

By John Emeigh
KBZK News
KBZK News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29quO2_0g0fzJk100

RAMSAY - A district judge in Butte has temporarily halted the construction of a truck stop being built next to the small community of Ramsay, whose residents have been fighting this project for more than five years.

Heavy equipment sits idle in the field just east of the community of Ramsay, whose residents have been opposed to the building of the Love’s Travel Stop and County Store since it was first proposed in 2016. The isolated community west of Butte opposes the truck stop fearing it will bring added traffic, noise and crime.

District Judge Robert Whalen recently ruled to put a temporary stay on the construction while the court rules on a zoning complaint filed by the Ramsay Citizens Council.

In April, Butte-Silver Bow approved five building permits for the Love’s Truck Stop, which started the construction. The Ramsay Citizens Council followed by filing an appeal to the court claiming the permits violated Ramsay’s zoning.

As a result, construction on the truck stop cannot resume until the court reviews the appeal from this community.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ramsay, MT
Butte, MT
Government
City
Butte, MT
Local
Montana Government
yourbigsky.com

New Storm Water Management Program in Montana

The Montana Department is Transportation (MDT) is seeking public comment on updating the Storm Water Management Program to help improve the program’s implementation The updated program is for Billings, Bozeman, Missoula, Great Falls, Helena, Kalispell, and Butte. The 30-day public review window starts Wednesday, June at 8:00 a.m. and...
BILLINGS, MT
explorebigsky.com

Tester announces $8.7M for Bozeman, West Yellowstone and Columbus airports

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Jon Tester today announced $8,723,692 in Department of Transportation funding for three Montana airports to expand and repair facilities through the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program. The airports include Bozeman Yellowstone International Airports in Bozeman, Yellowstone Airport in West Yellowstone and Woltermann Memorial Airport in Columbus.
BOZEMAN, MT
eastidahonews.com

ISP responding to single vehicle crash on I-15 near Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho State Police are investigating a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 15 at milepost 123, just north of Idaho Falls. The crash occurred around 9 a.m. Tuesday. ISP Lt. Marvin Crain told EastIdahoNews.com the vehicle was traveling southbound when the crash happened. He said the vehicle...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
NBCMontana

Woman missing, 4 rescued after Montana rafting accident

COLUMBUS, Mont. — A search has been suspended for a 44-year-old woman who is missing after a weekend rafting accident on a fast-running river in south-central Montana, Stillwater County officials said Monday. Dispatchers received a call reporting an overturned raft on the Stillwater River south of Columbus just after...
STILLWATER COUNTY, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Truck Stop#Building Permits#Ramsay A
KULR8

Interview with Steve Zabawa, Safe Montana

Steve Zabawa is part of Safe Montana, the group advocating for overturning recreational sales. He says cannabis use should be between a patient and a doctor. He feels that easy access to marijuana leads to more illicit drugs on the streets.
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Newstalk KGVO

Woman on Probation Charged With Intent to Sell Meth in Missoula

On June 5, 2022, at around 11:44 p.m., a Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Corporal observed a Subaru pulling out of the Old Hellgate Trading Post gas pumps without any headlights on. The corporal activated his emergency lights and the vehicle pulled over. He made contact with the driver, 26-year-old Zoe Tate, and informed her why he had stopped her.
MISSOULA, MT
Big Country News

North Idaho man Killed in Saturday Head-On Collision

COEUR D'ALENE - Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred just before 2:33 pm on Saturday, June 4th, in Bonner County. The crash occurred on State Highway 57 near mile post 21, just south of Priest Lake. A 41-year-old male, from Priest River, Idaho, was driving a gray 1998 Mazda pickup, northbound on State Highway 57, when he went left of center and entered the southbound lane.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
KX News

Angler finds body in Lake Sakakawea; Medical Examiner working on identity

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Authorities are working to identify a body that turned up in Lake Sakakawea on Saturday. According to reports, an angler found the body along the eastern shoreline about 3 miles south of Four Bears Bridge. The state medical examiner’s office in Bismarck is working to identify the body. Authorities have been […]
MY 103.5

Did Something Explode? Bozeman Residents Hear Unusual Loud Noise

Many residents throughout the Gallatin Valley heard a very loud boom on Sunday, and are still trying to figure out what it was. At approximately 5:47 p.m. on Sunday, many people heard what sounded like a large explosion. Since then, residents have taken to social media trying to figure out where the noise came from.
KBZK News

KBZK News

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
823K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Butte-Bozeman, Montana news and weather from KBZK News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy