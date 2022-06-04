ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaconda, MT

Anaconda keeping up with business and population boom

By Kaitlyn Aguiles
KBZK News
KBZK News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BHcHr_0g0fzIrI00

Anaconda is getting a whole lot bigger with new businesses and population growth that hasn’t been seen since the 1980s.

"Today there’s a lot of success that you can see in all of the retail shops and restaurants and bars and businesses that are opening up in the downtown area." said Adam Vauthier, executive director of Discover Anaconda.

Discover Anaconda has been hard at work for the past 10-12 years running programs to move businesses into storefronts and make sure needs are met to start businesses.

Vauthier says there was a time seven years ago that if you walked downtown to look at the storefronts, every other storefront was empty.

"We’ve had a lot of interest in buying buildings and starting businesses here. Today you probably can’t find a building in the central business district that’s for sale," said Vauthier.

Anaconda Bicycles is a new business that recently opened in the downtown area. Emily Adams and fiancée Matt Johnson moved to Anaconda a few years ago for work. The couple saw a need for a shop that has bikes, parts, and service and decided to open a shop to share their love of bikes with the community.

"We see a lot of potential. It’s starting to grow, the energy’s changing a little bit and so we really wanted to become a part of this community and work where we live so we were excited to do that," said Emily Adams.

Vauthier says new businesses are wanting to build in Anaconda on land that recently became available through the remediation process. Among those businesses are a couple of large retail shops and a restaurant. He says the energy is shifting and the town can feel it.

"Downtown is getting cooler and having these businesses out on the east yards is bringing vibrancy to the town, the wages are better, everything feels good," said Vauthier.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anaconda, MT
Anaconda, MT
Business
Anaconda, MT
Government
Local
Montana Business
Local
Montana Government
Mountain Journal

Bozeman’s Affordable Housing Crisis Tied To Newcomers And Wall Street

Calling a time out on the boom: two former mayors from one of the fastest-growing small cities in America want temporary moratorium on new housing development. EDITOR'S NOTE: Some members of the Bozeman City Commission and lobbyists for the building industry claim that weakening regulations and allowing aggressive infill in favor of the free market will cure Bozeman's deepening affordable housing crisis. But two former mayors in the op-ed below say it's actually caused by a myriad of factors, including the city's inability to deal with growth at the north end of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, speculative real estate and a planning department that is both overwhelmed and ill-equipped to deal with the unprecedented boom transforming both Bozeman and Gallatin County, Montana. Affordable housing challenges in Bozeman and Big Sky are spilling over into neighboring valleys and they are equally dire in Jackson Hole and Teton Valley, Idaho. Steve Kirchhoff, known for being a political progressive, served one term as mayor of Bozeman and was on the city commission from 1999 to 2007. Jeff Krauss, known as a libertarian and conservative, served three terms as Bozeman mayor and was on the commission from 2004 to 2020.
BOZEMAN, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

Bozeman’s Staffing Shortage: The Karen-esque Grocery Store Debacle

This morning sucked. It sucked because of Montana's labor shortage. It sucked because I was put in an awkward position as a customer, but it wasn't anyone's fault. To be VERY clear: my words and frustration stated here are not at all directed to the nice young man who was working (alone) the entire front register area today. He was assisting several people at once who were using the self check-out island, which I'm sure is no easy task.
BOZEMAN, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retail Shops
yourbigsky.com

2 Montana cities listed in study of best places to raise families

Billings and Missoula are among some of the best and worst places to raise families, according to a study conducted by WalletHub. The study was conducted by comparing 182 cities, including 150 most populated cities, in the United States. The study used five categories to rank each city: family fun, health and safety, education and childcare, housing and living affordability, and socio-economics.
BILLINGS, MT
explorebigsky.com

Tester announces $8.7M for Bozeman, West Yellowstone and Columbus airports

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Jon Tester today announced $8,723,692 in Department of Transportation funding for three Montana airports to expand and repair facilities through the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program. The airports include Bozeman Yellowstone International Airports in Bozeman, Yellowstone Airport in West Yellowstone and Woltermann Memorial Airport in Columbus.
BOZEMAN, MT
930 AM KMPT

Montana Town Named One of the Best Cheap Places for Creatives

There was a time when Missoula might make a list like this... you know, before it became prohibitively expensive to live here. So instead, another Montana town is taking the reins on this one - Thrillist just released a list highlighting some of the best places for creative people to live that are actually affordable. Places like Detroit and Philadelphia made the cut, and from Montana, you've also got...
MISSOULA, MT
yourbigsky.com

New Storm Water Management Program in Montana

The Montana Department is Transportation (MDT) is seeking public comment on updating the Storm Water Management Program to help improve the program’s implementation The updated program is for Billings, Bozeman, Missoula, Great Falls, Helena, Kalispell, and Butte. The 30-day public review window starts Wednesday, June at 8:00 a.m. and...
BILLINGS, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
montanarightnow.com

"Clancy Days" does it right this year with a bigger and better small-town celebration!

HELENA, Mont. – The small town of Clancy celebrated years of culture and community with what has been known throughout the town over several decades as “Clancy Days.”. The festivities kicked off with a pancake breakfast at Fire Hall, arts and crafts, with over 25 vendors of all sorts and sizes following later, with the iconic “Clancy Days” parade.
CLANCY, MT
explorebigsky.com

Every Drop Counts: What does the recent groundwater study tell us?

The Montana Bureau of Mines and Geology recently released findings from a study that shed light on threats to Big Sky’s groundwater and identified its direct connection with the Middle Fork of the Gallatin River. The study, titled “Hydrogeology and Groundwater Availability at Big Sky, Montana” by hydrogeologist James...
BIG SKY, MT
KBZK News

Volunteers green up Butte by planting trees

BUTTE - Dozens of volunteers came out in Butte to plant new trees to improve the look and environment of Uptown Butte. “Using some of the compost we got here and mixing it with the native direct, get a good base going, put your tree in, get all your dirt around it and put a little mulch on top,” explained volunteer Nate Haack on Wednesday afternoon.
BUTTE, MT
96.7 KISS FM

This Hidden Gem of a Restaurant in Big Timber is Fantastic!

I've only been told great things about this restaurant, and I don't know what took me so long to visit this establishment. I was heading back from Lewistown yesterday afternoon, and I was starving for some food. I asked my friend if he wanted to stop in Big Timber for dinner, and he agreed but asked where we should go. I told him there was one restaurant I always wanted to try out because I'd only heard great things about their food.
BIG TIMBER, MT
KBZK News

KBZK News

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
823K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Butte-Bozeman, Montana news and weather from KBZK News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy