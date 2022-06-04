ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global Soft Covering Flooring Market [2022] Growth v/s Results: In Depth Analysis With Covid-19 Update : AstroTurf LLC, Abbey Carpet Company Inc, Beaulieu Group LLC

The Global Soft Covering Flooring Market, valued at USD xx. x Billion in the year 2021 has been witnessing unprecedented growth in the last few years on the back of growing environmental concerns, growing government support, rapid urbanization, and growing market demand. These factors will drive the Soft Covering Flooring Market...

