Wildwood, NJ

Officials Find Body Of Missing 19-Year-Old Delaware County Swimmer Off Coast Of Wildwood

By CBS3 Staff
 3 days ago

WILDWOOD CREST, N.J. (CBS) — The body of 19-year-old Alfred Williams, the swimmer who went missing off the coast of Wildwood , was recovered Saturday morning in the borough of Wildwood Crest.

Williams, who is from Drexel Hill, disappeared in the water Tuesday afternoon in the area of Andrews Avenue.

It’s believed he got caught in a rip tide.

Officials were able to rescue two other swimmers and a third was able to make it to shore.

The Coast Guard called off the search for Williams Wednesday afternoon.

Mel B
3d ago

RIP young man. PLEASE everyone learn; when caught in a riptide, do NOT try to swim to shore, it will never happen. INSTEAD, swim with the current, parallel to the beach. Eventually the tide will dump you right on the beach. It may be a mile from where you were, but you will be alive! Try not to panic and just swim with the current, please 🙏

Jim Furmanski
2d ago

You say the tide will eventually plant you on the beach This is erroneous. There are a myriad of reasons that is, beginning with what if the tide is running out? I’m not calling you like people do just to be a keyboard warrior, I’m saying it so people don’t rely on this to prevent something as tragic as what happened

