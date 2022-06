It is with our deepest sorrow that we inform you the death of our beloved mother, Kathleen Hogan Shipley (90) on May 23, 2022, in the Philippines. A chapel and viewing service was held there from May 25-27, 2022. Her internment will be in Gouldbusk, TX cemetery, June 9, 2022, at 2:00pm with a grave side service conducted by Heritage Funeral Home. Mrs. Shipley is survived by two (2) sisters Patsy Wheeler and Glenda Thompson; two (2) sons Barry Glynn Williams and John Michael Shipley; three (3) nieces Tina Capps, Ann Funderburg and Bobbie Gail Raybon; seven (7) grandchildren and ten (10) great grandchildren.

GOULDBUSK, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO