Butte Youth Court needs more money for more juvenile detention expenses

By John Emeigh
 3 days ago
BUTTE - The juvenile court system in Butte is seeing more teens facing serious offenses and that’s put a strain on its budget, especially when it comes to detaining youthful offenders.

“There are some cases, very few cases, but serious cases, where we need to have a child detained to maintain safety in the community,” said Butte Chief Juvenile Probation Officer Kelly Speer.

Butte’s Youth Court is seeking an additional $286,000 for its budget that has already spent $337,000 this fiscal year. Since a youth detention facility in nearby Galen closed a few years ago, underage offenders who have to be detained have to be taken to a facility in Great Falls.

It costs about $230 a day to detain a youth in juvenile detention.

“That creates another logistic problem: How do we get that person here? How do we maintain our staffing patterns on the street when we have to send two offers to transport to Great Falls?” said Butte Sheriff Ed Lester.

Officials believe the stress of the pandemic contributes to increased behavioral problems with youth.

“More mental health issues than we’ve seen in the past, I think, some kids got behind, they get frustrated, they’re acting out in school, acting out in the home, parents are struggling,” said Speer.

The Youth Court currently has 135 juvenile offenders in the system, with about 10 percent of those cases involving serious offenses. There are two juveniles serving long-term detention in Great Falls.

The goal of the court is to find alternatives to detention when dealing with juveniles.

“Our job is to figure out how we get them to make better choices and get the service that they need,” said Speer.

Dealing with juvenile offenders will continue to be a complicated issue for the court and law enforcement.

“I don’t see there being a youth detention center being built in this area in the near future at all, I don’t see happening in the next several years, so this is just something we’re going to have to work our way through,” said Lester.

Related
msuexponent.com

2 Hi-Line men fined, lose privileges for illegal outfitting

Jody K. Hansen,52, from Rudyard, pleaded guilty to two counts of outfitting without a license in Hill County recently, according to the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks. In 2019, wardens began investigating Dogwood Hunting, the private lands outfitting business run by Hansen south of Rudyard, under suspicion Hansen...
HILL COUNTY, MT
yourbigsky.com

New Storm Water Management Program in Montana

The Montana Department is Transportation (MDT) is seeking public comment on updating the Storm Water Management Program to help improve the program’s implementation The updated program is for Billings, Bozeman, Missoula, Great Falls, Helena, Kalispell, and Butte. The 30-day public review window starts Wednesday, June at 8:00 a.m. and...
BILLINGS, MT
montanarightnow.com

Carnivorium giving back to the community

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Carnivorium, the first ever mobile drive-thru restaurant is giving back to the Great Falls community as a part of their community connections project. Every Friday until December 2, 2022, they are donating 8% of their sales to the Dandelion Foundation. On May 6, 2022, along side...
GREAT FALLS, MT
KULR8

Charges filed against man accused of starting South Moccasin Fire

LEWISTOWN, Mont. - Charges have been filed against a man accused of starting the South Moccasin Fire. The Fergus County Sheriff’s Office tells Montana Right Now Shaun Lee Kuhnhausen is accused of felony negligent arson for the South Moccasin Fire. Evidence and witnesses reportedly show Kuhnhausen was in the...
LEWISTOWN, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juvenile Detention#Juvenile Court#Mental Health Issues#Juveniles#Politics Courts#Politics State#Butte Youth Court#Great Falls#Butte Sheriff#The Youth Court
montanarightnow.com

Great Falls history teacher named Montana History Teacher of the Year

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Eric Chaon, Sophomore teacher at Great Falls High School in Great Falls, Mt. is the winner of the Montana Statehood Centennial Bell Award honoring the Montana History Teacher of the Year for 2021-2022. Chosen by a panel of Montana History advocates, Eric is the 33rd winner...
GREAT FALLS, MT
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Righting historical wrongs through philanthropy

There are $1 trillion in the philanthropy sector, but only a small amount of the money goes toward closing racial disparities across the nation. Edgar Villanueva, author of the book "Decolonizing Wealth," said the sector should rethink how it gives. He pointed out less than a tenth of philanthropic giving goes to nonprofit organizations led by Black, Indigenous or people of color working specifically on issues of racial or social equity.
HELENA, MT
KULR8

POV: Richard at Family Fishing Day 2022

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The annual Family Fishing Day at Wadsworth Pond means summer is officially here for the Great Falls community. Richard Tieman walks us through what makes this day so important for young fishermen. “This is how you know when summer is here. When it’s fish day,” said...
GREAT FALLS, MT
1240 KLYQ

June Montana Mountain Snow Levels Are High

We had heard from Bitterroot Trout unlimited that the snowpack level was high, but we didn't realize how high. We had been noticing that the Bitterroot River was finally getting up to flood stage in the valley. That was another indicator that there was more snow in the mountains that some of us expected. In fact, the U.S. Geological Survey gauge near Victor on the Bitterroot River showed a predicted water level peak of slightly above the 11-foot flood stage by June 6 or 7.
MONTANA STATE
KRTV News

USAF Thunderbirds will perform at Great Falls air show

Great Falls will host "Flight Over The Falls," a military air show and open house, in July 2022, headlined by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds aerial demonstration team. The entry-free event will be held at the Montana Air National Guard/Great Falls International Airport on July 23-24, and will feature aerial demonstrations both days.
GREAT FALLS, MT
KULR8

Missoula PaddleHeads cool red-hot Great Falls Voyagers

MISSOULA — Some wins matter more than others in the first month of the season. Considering the circumstances, Sunday's was huge for the injury-hampered Missoula PaddleHeads. The defending Pioneer League champions snapped a four-game skid and jumped back into the North Division race with an 8-4 victory over frontrunner Great Falls at rainy Ogren-Allegiance Park. Missoula shaved the Voyagers' lead to three games and will now take two days off to heal up with Billings coming to town Wednesday.
MISSOULA, MT
