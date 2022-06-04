Report: Mets’ Max Scherzer Bitten By Dog on Throwing Hand

New York’s bizarre injury week continues.

A strange week for the Mets continued as starting pitcher Max Scherzer became the second member of the organization to sustain a minor hand injury in bizarre fashion.

According to Mike Puma of the New York Post , the righthander was bitten by one of his dogs in recent days while at home in Florida. It was initially reported that the bite was to Scherzer’s non-pitching (left) hand; however, a team official told Puma later on Saturday that the bite was to the pitcher’s throwing hand. It reportedly will not create a setback in his rehab.

Scherzer released a statement later Saturday, saying that his dog bit him after hurting its leg on a run, and that it wasn’t a bad bite.

“This is literally a non story,” Scherzer said.

The news of Scherzer’s dog bite comes in the same week that Mets infielder Francisco Lindor jammed his right middle finger in the double doors in his hotel suite. He was forced to miss a game after he was diagnosed with a fracture, but returned to New York’s starting lineup on Friday night.

Scherzer was back in Florida with his dogs rehabbing an oblique strain . He remains on the IL but is hoping to return to the Mets sometime in July.

Prior to the Mets’ series against the Dodgers, which began on Thursday, manager Buck Showalter said the team is pleased with how the the 37-year-old Scherzer is progressing in his rehab.

“Who knows what he is doing away from the [complex], he has probably had four or five sides by now,” Showalter said, per SNY . “His ‘want to’ is off the charts, but from what we can tell he is doing well.”

