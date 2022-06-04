Fire at Staten Island apartment building draws large FDNY response

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 14-year-old girl was groped by a man aboard an MTA bus on Staten Island Monday afternoon, police said. The incident occurred around 4:05 p.m at the corner of Marsh Avenue and Ring Road in New Springville. The female victim told police that an unknown male sat down next to her on the bus and placed his hand on her inner thigh and started asking her questions, according to an NYPD spokesperson.

