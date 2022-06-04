Local author spoke recently at Rotary Club in Potsdam

TJ Toyota’s Community Giving Calendar Program, represented on left by Karen Long, Sales Manager and far right, Shawn Williams, Certified Sales Manager, recently donated to the Hopkinton Food Pantry that serves the Hopkinson - Fort Jackson area. Food is distributed the 2nd week of each month at the Church Street Town Hall. For assistance or to donate contact Debbie Bagnato (center left) 315 261 1653 or Irene Perry (center right) 315 328 5987. Submitted Photo.
The Cindy Talcott Memorial Golf Tournament to benefit the organization Helping Hands of Potsdam is scheduled for Saturday, July 16, at 9 a.m. The event will take place at the Potsdam Town and Country Club. To sponsor or play in the tournament call Helping Hands director Tom Chappell at 268-0633. Pictured are golf tournament committee member Sandy Demarest and this year's tournament chairman Tom Butcher. Read more here. Photo submitted by Tom Chappell.
A fundraiser for Ukraine that was led by a group of elementary students at Lawrence Avenue Elementary school more than doubled its goal. For more, see story here. Above are some students who helped raise money for Ukraine. From left are students the school identified as Isla, Nora, Alexis, Josephine, and Emma. Photo submitted.
OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Remington Festival will return for the second year on June 18 at the Frederic Remington Art Museum. The event will feature over 30 vendors and unique goods, handmade gifts, and tastings from local wineries sold by local artisans and vendors. There will also be food trucks at the event. The vendors that will be present at the event are listed below.
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It was a home run for students attending the Watertown Rapids baseball team’s STEAM Day. STEAM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics. Fifth and sixth graders from across the north country came out to the Watertown Fairgrounds Monday to enjoy a not-so-typical...
Members of the Massena Shrine Club treated spectators to some fancy bicycle riding at Saturday's Dairy Princess Parade in Canton. The parade and day-long festival in the park attracted a large crowd on a breezy yet pleasant day in Canton. NCNow Photo by Paul Mitchell.
ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - The first meetings over how to reuse closed north country prisons took place on Tuesday. Watertown and Ogdensburg correctional facilities were the subjects of two meetings. State Senator Patty Ritchie’s office tells 7 News the talks were the very first step for the state in...
After a two-year break due to the coronavirus pandemic, Mountainfest returns to salute our troops in Upstate New York. The Salute to the Troops Tribute Concert at FMWR’s Mountainfest will be held on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at 6:00 PM after being canceled in 2020 and 2021. This year's concert will feature former FrogFest guest Justin Moore and American Idol runner-up Lauren Alaina.
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - The president of St. Lawrence Health System is the recipient of one of SUNY Potsdam’s highest honors. The college presented David Acker with the Leadership Through Service Award last week. The award honors outstanding individuals who have shown a commitment to service to the...
Vermont’s annual, statewide Summer Free Fishing Day is Saturday, June 11 this year, and it will be highlighted by a free family fishing festival in Grand Isle as well as opening day of the state’s regular bass fishing season. “Vermont’s Free Fishing Day gives resident and nonresident anglers...
OSWEGO — It’s the longest stretch he’s ever biked, and it might just be one the most meaningful rides of his life. For 220 miles, Faith United Church Pastor Andrew Hinman, 44, will go on a solo bike ride. Every pedal is for more than just points toward good health. It’s also to help an Afghan family resettle and call Oswego their new home. It’ll be thanks to efforts from Hinman and the rest of the members of Oswego Welcomes New Americans Sponsor Circle.
The two youngsters weathered the storm on Friday evening in Canton. After a major storm passed through the village, Joel Gravlin and Emmet Gravlin of Colton hung out by the fountain in Canton's Village Park with their aunt Kira Locy. Read more about the storm here. NCNow Photo by Paul Mitchell.
MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation has named a new associate administrator to run operations and facilities in Massena. According to GLS, Jeffrey Scharf officially assumed the position on June 5. Scharf now oversees the operations of the U.S. locals and vessel traffic control.
The North Country environs, complete with frigid winters and natural beauty, played somewhat of a role in a children’s book recently written by a Canton author. Canton resident Laura Lavoie’s first children’s book, Vampire Vacation, came out May 10 from Viking Children’s, an imprint of publisher Penguin Random House. For more, see story here. Photo submitted.
Ballard Park, located in the heart of historic Westport on Lake Champlain, has just announced their summer 2022 concert series. This summer’s concerts at Westport, New York’s Ballard Park will take place on Thursdays at 7 PM, from July 7th to August 18th. Come enjoy a beautiful, outdoor...
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services were held Monday for a well-known local firefighter. Dozens of firefighters lined up at the entrance of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Brownville to honor Scott Warren. Warren was a Watertown native and a veteran of the Air Force, where he served as...
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Country music legend Gordon Lightfoot will take the stage in July as part of the Disabled Persons Action Organization’s 2022 Summer Concert Series. He’ll perform at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, at the Watertown High School auditorium. Lightfoot has recorded 21 albums...
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Charges are pending against an Ogdensburg man who allegedly stabbed another man at the facility where they lived. It happened Sunday at 10:30 p.m. at Gateway Apartments, which is operated by United Helpers. United Helpers says the facility is designed to help people transition from a hospital into the community.
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Carthage Area Hospital replaced three top administrators Friday. The move came just under a month after Carthage Area Hospital and Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg, which share administrations, announced cuts to the workforce. At the time, officials blamed inflation and a decrease in COVID hospitalizations.
