Local author spoke recently at Rotary Club in Potsdam

OSWEGO — It’s the longest stretch he’s ever biked, and it might just be one the most meaningful rides of his life. For 220 miles, Faith United Church Pastor Andrew Hinman, 44, will go on a solo bike ride. Every pedal is for more than just points toward good health. It’s also to help an Afghan family resettle and call Oswego their new home. It’ll be thanks to efforts from Hinman and the rest of the members of Oswego Welcomes New Americans Sponsor Circle.

OSWEGO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO