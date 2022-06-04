ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penobscot County, ME

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Penobscot, Piscataquis by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-04 16:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-04 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Androscoggin, Franklin, Kennebec, Oxford by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-04 19:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-04 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Androscoggin; Franklin; Kennebec; Oxford The National Weather Service in Gray Maine has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Kennebec County in south central Maine East central Oxford County in western Maine North central Androscoggin County in southwestern Maine South central Franklin County in western Maine * Until 815 PM EDT. * At 730 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Dixfield, or 7 miles south of Rumford, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Farmington, Rumford, Jay, Livermore Falls, Dixfield, Canton, Wilton, Livermore, Chesterville, Hartford, Fayette, Sumner, Peru, Woodstock and Milton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY, ME
wagmtv.com

Water Main Breaks in Presque Isle

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Presque Isle Utilities District is working on an active water main break in the vicinity of the Presque Isle Inn and Convention Center along Route 1. PIUD says they are working diligently to repair it and to please use caution around the dig site and...
wagmtv.com

Fire Engulfs Home On Houlton Road in Presque Isle

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Fire engulfed a home on the Houlton Road in Presque Isle this afternoon. Presque Isle Fire Department responded to a fire at Houlton Road in Presque Isle. According to the Presque Isle Fire Department , Mars Hill, Easton, and Mapleton Fire Departments provided Mutual Aid and Caribou Fire Department provided station coverage. Part of Houlton Road was shut down to one lane of traffic while crews battled the fire.
wabi.tv

Body found in Kennebec River in Skowhegan

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - The body of a Fairfield man was found in the Kennebec River near the boat launch in Skowhegan. Police say they were called to the area of the launch near the river’s Big Eddy about 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Police say it appears 52-year-old David Kufeldt...
SKOWHEGAN, ME
boothbayregister.com

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Three arrests

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 219 calls for service for the period of May 31 to June 7. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 4,486 calls for service. David Dellinger, 37, of Winslow was issued a summons June 3 for Taking Shellfish without a License, on Storer Road, Bremen, by Sgt. Kevin Dennison.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
The Maine Writer

Baxter State Park in Maine

Another Maine destination you should consider checking out is Baxter State Park. Baxter State Park borders the Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument on the east and contains 200,000 acres of wilderness. Baxter State Park is located in the Northern Woods region and is different than most parks as it's very rustic. The park doesn't have electricity and only has outhouses, but if you love nature, especially getting away from the hustle and bustle of it all, then this is the park for you to visit. Baxter also contains Mt. Katahdin, which draws many hikers interested in taking on the challenge of climbing Mt. Katahdin. Baxter State Park has many streams, ponds, and lakes, along with over 215 miles of hiking trails. There are ten campgrounds and many backcountry camping sites.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Presque Isle Police locate wanted, armed and dangerous man

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WABI) - Presque Isle Police have found a wanted man considered armed and dangerous. Officials tell us they found 25-year-old Jacob Poitraw of Presque Isle around 7:00 p.m. Sunday. Poitraw was wanted for questioning involving an incident with a firearm. Areas of Main Street are closed due...
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
Seacoast Current

Experience Amazing Mountain Living Above Maine’s Massive Moosehead Lake

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. While we may take it for granted on the southern coast, a lot Maine is remote. And I'm not sure there's a Mainer who minds that. Heck, even the most extroverted person can enjoy the fact that peace and serenity is just a short drive away. It's one of Maine's best qualities.
MAINE STATE
Kool AM

Police Looking For Missing Norridgewock Man

According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, police are looking for a missing man from Norridgewock. According to the press release, 37 year old Graham Lacher, of Norrdigewock, was last seen just before 5 PM on Monday (June 6th) as he was walking away from the Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center on State Street in Bangor.
NORRIDGEWOCK, ME
Big Country 96.9

UPDATE: Presque Isle Man Shot in Confrontation With Police

UPDATE: The Presque Isle Police Department reports a 25-year-old Presque Isle man has died following an officer-involved shooting Sunday evening. Sgt. Tyler Cote has been placed on paid administrative leave while the Maine Attorney General’s Office investigates, police say. ORIGINAL POST:. Police closed down a section of North Main...
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
Z107.3

All These Penobscot County Houses Are Under $75k, If You’re Super Handy

Let's get one thing clear right away... These houses all need work. If you think you're going to find the one house in all of Penobscot County that needs no work, you're wrong. Now, some of these places need more work than others, for sure. Some legitimately don't need that much. But, you're likely going to be putting some serious sweat equity in these places, for sure.
PENOBSCOT COUNTY, ME
The Daily Yonder

Anchoring in Rural: How a Mill Community Positions Itself for the Future

Well before the height of the pandemic-driven national bath tissue shortage in the spring of 2020, St. Croix Tissue, Inc., a new, state-of-the-art tissue paper manufacturer in Baileyville, Maine, was running at peak production, producing roughly 10,000 metric tons of tissue per month. Getting the tissue to out-of-state processing facilities required monthly dispatches of some 750 tractor-trailer trucks, packed with a product to meet the surge in demand, down rural Maine roads and across the Northeastern and mid-Atlantic U.S.
BAILEYVILLE, ME
coast931.com

Man shot by police in northern Maine confrontation

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (AP) Police shot a 25-year-old man in a confrontation after announcing a search for a man considered armed and dangerous, officials said Monday. There was a heavy police presence Sunday evening along Main Street in Presque Isle, and smoke was seen coming from the building. Police said...
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Columbia Falls weighs whether to oversee $1B flagpole park

COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine — Editor's note: The video attached to this story was published April 11, 2022. Residents of the sleepy hamlet of Columbia Falls are grappling with whether they want to take on oversight of a $1 billion, 2,500-acre Flagpole of Freedom Park proposed by the family behind Wreaths Across America.
US News and World Report

Worker Dies in Structure Collapse in Rockland, Maine

ROCKLAND, Maine (AP) — The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the death of a worker who was trapped when a structure collapsed. Workers were demolishing an attached garage when the structure collapsed on a worker Saturday morning. Firefighters used inflatable rescue bags to lift the roof before...
ROCKLAND, ME
wabi.tv

One dead, two injured in Augusta crash Friday morning

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - One person has died and two others were injured after a crash in Augusta. It happened just before 10 Friday morning on Route 3. Augusta Police say 31-year-old Stephen Moore of Augusta died after the pick-up he was driving crashed with an SUV. The two Augusta...
wgan.com

No charges expected in fatal Augusta crash

A driver involved in a fatal crash in Augusta will not face charges. According to the Portland Press Herald, 31-year-old Stephen Moore was killed Friday morning on Route 3 in Augusta. Police said his Mazda pickup truck crossed the centerline and struck a Mazda SUV being driven by 73-year-old Donald Chimera of Augusta. Police say Chimera will not be charged with anything.
AUGUSTA, ME
Q97.9

My Cat Had a Medical Emergency and Spent The Weekend at the Emergency Vet in Portland, Maine

I adopted my cat Mando (yes, named after The Mandalorian) from the animal shelter in Skowhegan on Black Friday of 2020. Why Skowhegan? Well, the pandemic made finding available kittens somewhat difficult and I have found that adopting from central Maine is oftentimes more affordable than in other areas. And while it is tempting to pick up a “free” cat from your Facebook friend, I find that it’s far most cost-effective to adopt from a shelter.
PORTLAND, ME

