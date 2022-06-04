ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports World Reacts To Saturday's Shakira News

By Alek Arend
 3 days ago
Pop icon Shakira and footballer Gerard Pique are breaking up after 12 years together. The celebrity couple announced the shocking news in a joint statement. "We regret to confirm that we are separating," they said. "For the well-being of our children, who...

Bubble One
3d ago

Sorry, not sorry. That picture with those ladies hanging there assets out for the whole world to see is inappropriate.

Geegee B
3d ago

how fn annoying it must be to be famous and have everyone "reacting" to your private business specially when it is so degrading. definitely the down side of fame and money.

Theresa Hallowell
2d ago

She'll be okay. She's young, beautiful, FAMOUS and rich. No need to worry. Their kids will be fine too.

