It's like the 19th election day so far this year (and it's only June!), and in this one San Franciscans are voting whether or not to recall our district attorney one year before he'd be up for reelection anyway. DA Chesa Boudin is doing some last-minute get-out-the-vote events, but this will be a decisive day for his near-term career as a prosecutor. [KTVU]

