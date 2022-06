The government knew its policies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions wouldn’t add up to meet a key stepping stone on the path to net zero but kept it secret, it has been alleged.Lawyers for climate campaigners taking the government to court over its net-zero strategy on Wednesday said the government was aware the policies they were able to quantify did not add up to the reductions necessary to meet one of the key emission targets but did not make this clear.At the time that the net-zero strategy was published, business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng “relied on unquantified additional proposals and policies...

POLITICS ・ 32 MINUTES AGO