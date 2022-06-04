ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Man facing new charges for intimidation, violating no contact order

By Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com
Cover picture for the articleIDAHO FALLS — A 42-year-old man facing multiple charges following a domestic dispute in January, is now facing additional charges including a felony for intimidating a witness to prevent them from testifying in a criminal case. Christopher Kerins is also facing two misdemeanor charges for a no-contact order...

