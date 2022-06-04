ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, MA

Man was climbing up a Roxbury fire escape with a loaded gun, police say

After getting him down, they discovered he was carrying "a loaded...

GoLocalProv

Woman Smashed Car Windows, Bit Police Officer on Atwells Avenue

A woman was restrained and taken to Rhode Island Hospital on Monday after reportedly smashing car windows on Atwells Avenue — and biting a police officer. Shortly before 9 AM on Monday, police responded to a report of a woman running in and out of traffic on Atwells Avenue by Valley Street — and breaking car windows.
PROVIDENCE COUNTY, RI
CBS Boston

Road rage incident puts Billerica Memorial High School temporarily on lockdown

BILLERICA -- A road rage incident that ended at Billerica Memorial High School put the school on a "soft lockdown" Tuesday morning. Police resolved the situation and classes have since resumed as normal. At 8:30 a.m., police responded to a road rage call that started on Boston Road and ended in the school's upper student parking lot. It involved a man and a high school student's car, according to a letter from Principal Tom Murphy. Police said a student who was late for class passed another car and that driver got upset. The driver followed the student into the parking lot and yelled at them. There was initially a report of a gun, which is why police requested a soft lockdown, Murphy said. It was determined that no one had a gun. There was no threat to students or staff. No one was injured or arrested.  The lockdown was called off shortly before 9 a.m. 
BILLERICA, MA
liveboston617.org

C-6 Drug Control Unit Arrest Somerville Dealer on Meth Mile

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
SOMERVILLE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Shots fired in Somerville neighborhood prompts police presence

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Authorities responded to multiple shots fired in a Somerville neighborhood on June 1. Shortly before 10:00 p.m., a shooting was reported in the back of a house on Paulina Street. Four shots were fired from a car that quickly drove away. No one was injured, but bullet casings could be seen on the porch and in the hallway of the home.
SOMERVILLE, MA
CBS Boston

Police make arrest in vandalism of 'Bewitched' statue in Salem

SALEM – A suspect was arrested after allegedly vandalizing one of Salem's most famous tourist spots.Witnesses said they saw a man spray painting the "Bewitched" status in the town square.They called police, who found the suspect and arrested him.The Bewitched statue has been the center of controversy before. Some say it makes light of the Salem witch trials.City officials have already cleaned the red paint off the statue.
SALEM, MA
liveboston617.org

Arrogant Out-of-Towners Arrested Following Brazen Graffiti Incident Downtown

BOSTON, MA
Daily Voice

Missing 13-Year-Old Boy Found By Boston Police (UPDATE)

UPDATE: Boston Police said Brandon Morgan was located around 4:20 p.m. on Monday, June 6. The Boston Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing 13-year-old boy from the city. Brandon Morgan was last seen in the area of 48 McClellan Street around 7 p.m. on Saturday,...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Driver in court in fatal hit-and-run-crash on Storrow Drive in Boston, Massachusetts

BOSTON — A Lynn man faced a judge Monday, accused in connection with a fatal, drunken hit-and-run crash on Storrow Drive in Boston, Massachusetts, during the weekend. State police said 22-year-old Brandon Jennings, of Marlborough, was walking on Storrow Drive shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday near the off-ramp to the Tobin Bridge and Interstate 93 north when he was struck by a vehicle that then fled the scene.
BOSTON, MA
GoLocalProv

Providence Police Make Multiple Gun Arrests Over Weekend

Providence police have made multiple gun arrests in the city over the weekend. In Rhode Island, gun safety advocates held a rally at the State House this week and officials — and candidates — are urging House Speaker Joe Shekarchi and Senate President Dominick Ruggerio to ban high capacity magazines and assault rifles.
CBS Boston

22-year-old killed by hit-and-run crash on Storrow Drive, driver charged with OUI

BOSTON -- A Lynn man is facing multiple charges, including operating under the influence, after he allegedly hit a pedestrian on Storrow Drive and drove off, Massachusetts State Police say. Brandon Jennings, 22, of Marlboro, was walking on Storrow Drive near the off-ramp to the Tobin Bridge and Interstate 93 north when he was hit by a car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.  State Police said another driver witnessed the crash and followed the suspect's car after it drove off. That led police to an apartment building in Lynn. Miguel Rodriguez, 36, of Lynn, was walking around in the parking...
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Court orders new trial for man convicted in 1986 for Dorchester murder

The Supreme Judicial Court today ordered a new trial for Joseph Pope, who was convicted in 1986 for his role in a drug-related murder in Uphams Corner two years earlier because an assistant Suffolk County district attorney withheld notes he took during the murder investigation that that might have helped the defense.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, MA

