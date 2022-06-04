ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Reel in a big catch during Free Fishing Weekend!

By Aaron Chatman
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jb2QA_0g0ft2Sp00

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Now’s your chance to hit the clear open waters this weekend for Free Fishing Weekend in Indiana and Kentucky ! On June 4 and 5, you won’t need a fishing license to fish the states’ public waters.

State officials say Free Fishing Days are an excellent opportunity to learn how to fish, take your family fishing or introduce a friend to fishing. If you’re an Indiana resident, you may have taken part in the previous Free Fishing Day that was held on May 1 .

Free Fishing Day reels in Hoosiers across Southern Indiana

For Kentucky residents, this weekend is the only time you can fish for free this year. As for Indiana, the next and final Free Fishing Day is held on Saturday, September 24.

“It doesn’t matter whether you’re visiting from outside the state or you live in Kentucky. Free fishing weekend is open to all. You won’t need a fishing license or a trout permit. Just make sure you still follow the size and number limits on what you catch,” it reads on Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources’ website .

Fishing for memories on the water

In Indiana, all other rules such as seasons, bag and size limits apply. To learn more about Free Fishing Days in Indiana, click here . For more information on Kentucky’s only Free Fishing Days of the year, you can visit their website here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
flyfishings.art

Fishing The Ohio River In Indiana

Fishing The Ohio River In Indiana. We’ve stayed in shady creek and the lodge! There are a ton of great opportunities for february fishing in indiana and sauger on the ohio river is probably your best bet!. You're just as likely to catch stripers, hybrids, walleye, northern pike or...
INDIANA STATE
wdrb.com

RiverLink rates to make highest annual jump since tolling began

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – RiverLink toll charges will rise July 1 at an unprecedented clip, according to a press release announcing the annual adjustment. The Kentucky-Indiana Tolling Body, which sets toll policy, is required by its own rules to raise rates by either 2.5% or the annual rate of inflation — whichever is higher.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
City
Evansville, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
Local
Indiana Sports
Local
Kentucky Sports
cbs4indy.com

Strong storms arrive in Indiana today

INDIANAPOLIS – Strong showers and thunderstorms are on the way to Indiana today. The severe weather threat for Monday is a low level risk, however, storms have severe potential after 2 p.m. This comes after a weekend full of sunshine and nice weather!. Join the weather conversation on Twitter!
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WEHT/WTVW

It’s Not a Game: New IDOT safety campaign

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) is launching “It’s Not a Game,” a multimedia safety campaign that drives home the message there are no extra lives, no respawns and no second chances to get it right when you are behind the wheel. “The rising number of traffic fatalities in Illinois and across […]
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fishing License#Trout#Free Fishing Days
WEHT/WTVW

Illinois declares a state rock

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – The dolostone is now the official rock of Illinois. “Students developed and drove this legislation,” said State Senator Laura Ellman (D-Bloomingdale). “It was not only a fantastic learning experience for them, but an opportunity to show others of any age that they have power in Springfield. I encourage Illinoisans to learn more about Dolostone.” […]
95.3 MNC

Indiana 2022 Summer Food Service Program

With school out, concern about children going hungry is a reality for many families. However, they don’t have to skip a meal. All Indiana students, age 18 and younger, have access to free, nutritious meals and snacks at more than 1-thousand locations, statewide, through the 2022 Summer Food Service Program.
INDIANA STATE
city-countyobserver.com

YESTERYEAR: It’s Been Nearly A Century Since The KKK Dominated Indiana, But Hoosiers See Lasting Effects

YESTERYEAR: It’s Been Nearly A Century Since The KKK Dominated Indiana, But Hoosiers See Lasting Effects. When Jenkins was killed, Rep. Vanessa Summers, D-Indianapolis, was 10 years old. But the memory and fear caused by Jenkins’ murder lived on. When Summers was in college, her parents warned her not to drive through Martinsville to get from Indianapolis to Bloomington.
cbs4indy.com

Strong storms headed to Indiana Monday

INDIANAPOLIS – After a weekend full of sunshine and nice weather, we get ready for showers and thunderstorms to return to Indiana Monday. As of Sunday evening, most of Indiana is under a marginal (level 1/5) risk for strong storms to turn severe. The timing of this could start as early as afternoon Monday, with more organization developing during the evening commute. Increasing clouds will be present at the beginning of the day, with showers and gusty winds present.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Sports
Wave 3

Indiana students statewide offered free meals throughout summer

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - Students 18 and younger throughout the Hoosier state can continue to have access to free, nutritious meals as schools are let out for summer. The Indiana Department of Education announced on Monday the meals will be offered at more than 1,000 locations in the state through the Summer Food Service Program.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Indiana man drowns while trying to launch boat in Tippecanoe River

WHITE COUNTY, Indiana — Conservation officers are investigating the death of a Monticello man who drowned in the Tippecanoe River in White County on Saturday. Dispatchers were called just before 6:15 p.m. about a possible drowning upstream from the Blue Water access site on the river. According to the...
WISH-TV

Indiana’s average gas price hits record high for 4th straight day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For the fourth consecutive day, Indiana hit a record high for a gallon of regular gas, according to averages from GasBuddy. At 9:30 p.m. Saturday, the average price was $4.98. That’s 2 cents higher than Friday, nearly 41 cents more than a week ago, 80 cents higher than a month ago, and $1.92 more than a year ago, according to GasBuddy. Indiana ranks 10th as having the most expensive gas prices.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Indiana coronavirus updates: CDC map shows 13 Indiana counties at 'medium' risk

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Tuesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 5 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy