HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mostly dry and stable conditions with light to moderate easterly trade winds will continue through Friday. The best chance for light showers will be overnight through the early morning hours over windward areas. Although leeward cloud coverage may increase through the afternoon hours where localized sea breezes form, rainfall chances will remain limited. A return of breezy trade winds is expected this weekend into early next week.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 12 HOURS AGO