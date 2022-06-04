ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE and AEW TV Events

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE RAW – Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, IA – 5,908 sold. AEW Dynamite – Kia...

www.pwmania.com

Comments / 0

Wrestling World

Latest news on Bianca Belair's status

Current WWE Raw Champion Bianca Belair will have to contend with two wrestlers who are excellent workers overall and are also two of the most respected wrestlers in the business. In fact, she will have to defend her RAW Women's Champion from Becky Lynch and Asuka's assault during the Hell In A Cell premium live event this weekend in Chicago, with EST appearing to have a never-before-seen strategy, as she told Corey Graves.
CHICAGO, IL
PWMania

WWE Hell In A Cell Results – June 5, 2022

Tonight, the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois hosts the WWE Hell In a Cell 2022 Premium Live Event. Your host for the Kickoff Show is Kayla Braxton. She is joined by Kevin Patrick, Jerry Lawler, Booker T, and Peter Rosenberg. Kayla mentions the rumors about an injury for Cody Rhodes....
ROSEMONT, IL
411mania.com

Cody Rhodes Addresses Crowd Following WWE Hell in a Cell

Cody Rhodes spoke to the crowd after Sunday night’s WWE Hell in a Cell went off the air. PWInsider reports that Rhodes, who was crying, told the crowd that he would talk about his injury more tomorrow on Raw before thanking the audience for coming to the show. Rhodes...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

The Latest On Why Stephanie McMahon Was Moved Away From WWE

A little less than three weeks ago, Stephanie McMahon announced she was taking a leave of absence from her duties as WWE’s Chief Brand Officer, a move that seemingly came out of nowhere; or did it? As it turns out, there may be a lot more to the story than McMahon taking time to be with her family following a health scare involving her husband, Triple H, last year.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE's Bianca Belair Retains in Epic Start to Hell in a Cell

WWE Hell in a Cell kicked off with one of the most anticipated match-ups on the card, as Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair would defend her Title in a Triple Threat match against Becky Lynch and Asuka. The match was thrilling from beginning to end and at several points, it looked like Lynch was poised to take it before Asuka would come and break it up at the last minute. Towards the end, it seemed that Lynch was once again set to take it by pinning Asuka, but then Belair threw her out of the ring and covered Asuka for the win, retaining her Raw Women's Championship.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Get Well Soon: NXT Star Injured And Could Be Out For A Long Time

That explains things. NXT has undergone several changes in the last few months, as the show has been relaunched as NXT 2.0. There are very few things that are still around from the old days, but you can still see some of the wrestlers who were around before. Unfortunately that has not been the case with everyone, and now we might know where one of them has been.
WWE
PWMania

Latest Update on Bray Wyatt – WWE Rumors

On Sunday afternoon, there was a lot of speculation about Bray Wyatt returning to WWE at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. The rumors apparently boosted secondary market ticket sales for the event. Wyatt was booked for an autograph signing for Legends of the Ring on Sunday afternoon, and he’s...
WWE
411mania.com

Finn Balor Joins The Judgment Day On WWE Raw, Group Turns On Edge (Clips)

The Judgment Day added its newest member in Finn Balor on tonight’s Raw, and then promptly turned on its leader in Edge. Monday night’s episode saw Balor come out to join the stable, after which Balor said that joining the stable was a choice but a calling. He said he was tired of being something he wasn’t and said that he spoke with them last night and they realized they have a lot in common. Damien Priest said that Edge has taught them to get rid of any limitations that was holding them back, and the last of that is Edge himself.
WWE
Fightful

Report: Edict Issued By Warner Bros To Remove MJF From AEW Promo Spots

More MJF removals from AEW. According to Mike Johnson at PWInsider reports there was an edict issued from Warner Bros to remove MJF from all AEW promotional spots and commercials. MJF was removed from the opening for AEW Rampage. On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, MJF addressed his frustrations with AEW and...
WWE
ComicBook

Bobby Lashley Calls Out Roman Reigns Following His Hell in a Cell Victory

Bobby Lashley was victorious at Hell in a Cell on Sunday in defeating both Omos and MVP in a handicap match. After soaking in the adoration from the Chicago crowd, Lashley jumped out of the ring and grabbed a replica WWE Championship trophy and hoisted it over his head, indicating he wants to be world champion for a third time. Roman Reigns, who was not on the show, has yet to defend the WWE Championship since winning it at WrestleMania 38 and unifying it with the Universal Championship.
LAS VEGAS, NV
PWMania

WWE Issues Storyline Injury Update on Happy Baron Corbin

Following his No Holds Barred loss to Madcap Moss at Hell In a Cell on Sunday night, WWE has given a storyline injury update on Happy Baron Corbin. Moss defeated Corbin in a tough No Holds Barred battle that lasted around 12 minutes in Hell in a Cell. Moss used a fall-away slam to launch Corbin onto steel ring steps lying against the turnbuckles in the finish. He then delivered his Punch Line finisher, wrapping a chair around Corbin’s neck and smashing the chair on the stairs, much like Corbin did him on SmackDown a few weeks ago. After Corbin shouted out and gasped for air, Moss covered for the pin while clutching the chair.
WWE
PWMania

Sneak Peek At Ric Flair’s Robe For Final Match, New Video of Top Rope Bump

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has promised that he will take a top rope bump during this farewell match, which will take place during Starrcast V weekend in July, as PWMania.com previously reported at this link. More information on Flair’s final match training and how his family feels about it was provided in that piece.
WWE
PWMania

New Champion Crowned on RAW, Becky Lynch Challenges for WWE 24/7 Title

Dana Brooke is your new WWE 24/7 Champion once again. Brooke faced Becky Lynch in a singles match on Monday night’s RAW. However, Akira Tozawa, who was being pursued by R-Truth, Tamina Snuka, and Reggie, interrupted with his WWE 24/7 Title. After he backed into the ring, Brooke rolled Tozawa up for the championship win.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

SmackDown Star May Be Missing Time After Brutal Match At Hell In A Cell

Maybe that’s how they get rid of him? There are a lot of different ways to get a wrestler off of television from time to time. Sometimes it might be due to an injury but it can also be a way to get them a breather for one reason or another. You never know when you might be seeing them again and that seems to be the case again with a SmackDown star who seems to be taking time off.
WWE
PWMania

WWE Announces Cody Rhodes Injury, Change to Hell in a Cell Match?

This weekend, WWE presented a live event named after one of its legendary shows, “Saturday Night’s Main Event.” The most important news from the show, however, has nothing to do with Saturday night’s winners or losers. Click here for full results from Saturday Night’s Main Event.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
ComicBook

WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 Match Order, Main Event Confirmed

WWE's Hell in a Cell takes place tonight inside Chicago's Allstate Arena and the show's match order has made its way online via Fightful Select. After he was pulled from an advertised match on Saturday night, multiple reports dropped on Sunday stating Cody Rhodes had recently suffered an injury (believed to be a torn pec) during a workout, but will still compete in his Hell in a Cell match against Seth Rollins. WWE has reportedly been changing the plans for the match throughout the day, though Cody has not acknowledged it on social media.
PWMania

AEW Rampage Rating Report For 6/3/22

According to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily, the live post-Double Or Nothing edition of AEW Rampage on TNT on Friday received an average of 475,000 viewers in the normal timeslot. This is an increase of 39.3% over the previous week’s live Double Or Nothing go-home episode, which drew 341,000 viewers in the 6:30pm time slot.
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Hell in a Cell 2022 Live Stream: Time, Card, How To Watch WWE Hell in a Cell Live Online

Live from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, the WWE presents Hell in a Cell!. From the inaugural bout between Shawn Michaels and the Undertaker at 1997’s In Your House: Badd Blood to the number of historic Mick Foley matches, Hell in a Cell bouts rarely leave you wanting more. Later tonight, Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins will feel the effects of the unforgiving steel as they put an end to their ongoing rivalry inside the savage steel cage.
ROSEMONT, IL
PWMania

Update on Cody Rhodes’ Surgery, Seth Rollins Swerves Rhodes on RAW

WWE confirmed that Cody Rhodes is scheduled to have surgery this week. It was initially reported that Rhodes would have surgery on Thursday to repair a complete tear of the right pectoral tendon, but WWE revealed on RAW that Rhodes would have surgery on Wednesday. Rhodes came to the ring...
WWE

