Effective: 2022-06-06 14:20:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-06 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Campbell; Crook; Goshen; Niobrara; Weston SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 314 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WY . WYOMING COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE CAMPBELL CROOK GOSHEN NIOBRARA WESTON

