Spy x Family Releases Special Poster for Episode 9
By Nick Valdez
ComicBook
5 days ago
Spy x Family has launched the ninth episode of its debut anime run, and has released a special poster to help celebrate! The anime debut for the series is nearing the end of its first cour in just a few weeks, and fans are starting to see the wrinkles to the...
As proven by the success of last year's Godzilla vs. Kong, fans still love to see movies about giant monsters, with Netflix's upcoming film Troll looking to fully deliver on that concept. Of course, when some audiences think of trolls, they think of the dolls from the '90s who have recently seen a resurgence with a successful film franchise, but this new film looks to be embracing a much more monstrous take on the concept and the massive scale of the beasts. You can check out the first teaser for Troll below before the film lands on Netflix.
Kaguya-sama: Love is War is nearing the end of its third season run, and one awesome cosplay is honoring the anime's episodes so far with a fun new take on Chika Fujiwara. The third season of the series has been one of the main pillars of the Spring 2022 anime schedule as it was one of the major series fans were ready to see make a comeback, and it has been following through on its promise by furthering the connections between the titular Kaguya Shinomiya and Miyuki Shirogane with each new episode. But all the while Chika has been floating around adding to all of it as well.
One awesome My Hero Academia cosplay is showing off the power of Fumikage Tokoyami's Dark Shadow! Tokoyami has been one of the most curious heroes to see develop over the course of Kohei Horikoshi's original action manga and anime franchise so far, and it's gotten even more curious as the hero has played a key role in some pretty surprising moments in the series to date. This is only expected to get even more curious as the series kicks off its final war between the heroes and villains in the manga, and the young hero is flying higher than ever before.
My Hero Academia is months out from its comeback, but the anime's team has plenty to keep them busy until the fall. If you didn't know, season six will be headed up by two OVAs to get audiences in the mood for Izuku's comeback. Now, we have been given a first look at one of the specials, and it previews one of the show's toothiest baddies yet.
One-Punch Man has shied away from the animation scene, but the series is going on strong courtesy of Yusuke Murata. The manga's artist is a bonafide prodigy when it comes to art, and he impresses readers monthly with new chapters. Now, it seems the artist is branching out to animation, and Murata just dropped a surprise reel that focuses on Saitama's latest fight.
Netflix's Geeked Week is in full swing, giving fans a look at the streaming platform's upcoming series and films and all things, well, geek and among those offerings is a look at Spider-Man: Now Way Home star Jamie Foxx's upcoming vampire slayer film, Day Shift. The film is set to debut on Netflix on August 12th and now, this behind-the-scenes video is giving audiences a taste of what's in store when the R-rated film arrives this summer. You can check it out for yourself in the video below.
Andrew Lincoln is opening a Cabinet of Curiosities with Guillermo del Toro. The Walking Dead star returns to television in the first teaser trailer for Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities, the Netflix anthology horror series previously titled Guillermo del Toro Presents 10 After Midnight. Described by Netflix as "a collection of unprecedented and genre-defining stories meant to challenge our traditional notions of horror," Cabinet of Curiosities sees Lincoln starring opposite Essie Davis in one of "8 blood-curdling tales" from Davis' The Babadook director Jennifer Kent. Watch the trailer revealed during Netflix's Geeked Week below.
The Gray Man is coming to Netflix next month, and the movie will see Ryan Gosling going up against Chris Evans. The film, which was helmed by Avengers: Endgame directors Joe Anthony Russo, also stars Ana de Armas, Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, and Alfre Woodard. Last month, Netflix released the first trailer for the film and now a new clip is out in honor of Netflix Geeked Week, a virtual five-day event spotlighting its geek content ranging from Stranger Things to The Umbrella Academy and more.
The past couple of weeks saw Tom Cruise dominate not only the box office, but also the movie charts on Netflix here in the United States. Top Gun was streaming on Netflix ahead of Top Gun: Maverick's theatrical debut and fans were flocking to the service to rewatch the 1986 classic before heading to the theater for the long-awaited sequel. Unfortunately, Top Gun was removed from Netflix's lineup at the start of June, but a few other Tom Cruise movies were added to the lineup in its place.
Neon White has a brand new release date for Nintendo Switch and PC. The new game is one of the most anticipated indies for the Nintendo Switch and highlights some of the immense creativity going on within that space. The game blends the fast-paced nature of a modern shooter with the mechanics of a card game, allowing itself to have a fresh and unique take on the shooter genre. With that said, it seems likely that this will likely resonate with Nintendo Switch owners looking for something new and original to play.
King Tweety just revealed an exclusive clip with Comicbook.com. In the new footage from the Warner Bros. film, Sylvester has to help his rival out. There's a massive bird after Tweety and dinner might be served if the cat doesn't step in. (It probably doesn't help that the canary is dressed up like a peanut.) This new movie sees Tweety discover that he's a royal descendant. That means a road trip to far-off lands in King Tweety. If fans want to see the duo travel around the world, then they can pick up the new adventure on DVD on June 14. In the United States, King Tweety will cost $14.99. The Canary Islands might be a bit different than Sylvester is used to. But, these adventure will bring some familiar laughs for audiences at home. If you pick up the DVD or Digital version, you get three bonus classic Sylvester and Tweety Mysteries cartoons as well! Check out the exclusive clip for yourself up above!
Becky Lynch has had a rough few months. Losing the Raw Women's Championship at WrestleMania 38 caused her to retreat from WWE TV for several weeks, and when she returned she started giving manic promos about how she was going to start the greatest comeback of all time. That didn't happen, as she failed to win back the championship at Hell in a Cell when she nailed Asuka with a Manhandle Slam only for Bianca Belair to toss her out of the ring and pick up the pin.
Aliens: Dark Descent, a new game in the iconic sci-fi horror series, has been announced at Summer Game Fest. The Alien series has a long-running history within gaming, both good and bad. Some of the most notable examples come from games like Aliens: Colonial Marines, a game that was torn apart by fans and critics alike for being a complete disaster. It was meant to be the first-person shooter Alien fans had been craving for years, but fell apart at the seams and was widely ridiculed as one of the worst AAA games ever made. After that, Alien: Isolation came along and helped redefine the horror space by creating a true, terrifying experience of being chased by a Xenomorph across a ship throughout a lengthy story. Finally, last year, Aliens: Fireteam Elite helped fulfill some of what Colonial Marines failed to deliver on, except in third-person. Players could take on hordes of aliens in co-op and rip them apart with tech, big guns, and much more.
WWE officially confirmed on this week's Monday Night Raw that John Cena will be returning to the company on the June 27 episode of Raw in Laredo, Texas. Cena's last run with the company kicked off at Money in the Bank 2021, leading to the "Summer of Cena" where he competed at over a dozen live events before challenging Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam 2021. Following a live event in Madison Square Garden in September, he quietly returned to Hollywood to continue his acting career.
It took a bit longer than normal in the month, but Sony has now pushed live June 2022's free games that are available as part of PlayStation Plus. Per usual this month, three games in total are available to snag through the PlayStation subscription service. This time around, though, all of the games in question are available to play on both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.
PlayStation seems to have just confirmed the release window for God of War Ragnarok in a rather roundabout way. For multiple months at this point, all that Sony and developer Santa Monica Studio have committed to with the launch of Ragnarok is a broad "2022" window. And while this window hasn't officially been narrowed down to a single month just yet, a new happening with the PlayStation Store may have just informed us that the game won't be dropping until the final months of the year.
There was a lot of conversation amongst Marvel fans late last year regarding the character of Mockingbird and her potential place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It was revealed in Hawkeye that Laura Barton carried the Mockingbird mantle at some point in her past, leading many Agents of SHIELD fans to ask about Bobbi Morse. Adrianne Palicki played Bobbi for multiple seasons of Agents of SHIELD and was supposed to star in a spinoff series alongside Nick Blood. That didn't end up happening, but fans have never stopped hoping for her on-screen return. As it turns out, Palicki wants to see that happen as well.
Pokemon Go has upset fans once again with their June Community Day announcement. Earlier today, Pokemon Go announced that Deino would be the focus of June's Community Day, which will run from 11 AM to 2 PM local time on June 25th. Deino eventually evolves into the Pseudo-Legendary Pokemon Hydreigon, who will know Brutal Swing when evolved during the event. The Community Day will also feature a double catch candy bonus and a 1/4 egg hatch bonus during the event.
Spy x Family has taken over the anime season, and there's no doubt the Forgers are to thank. From Anya to Loid and Yor, the ragtag group makes for an adorable family no matter how you cut it. These days, it seems the mother is doing her best to keep her assassin work separate from everything at home. So of course, one fan is going viral thanks to their regal take on Yor's bloody double life.
The review embargo for Jurassic World Dominion has arrived and with it the first numbers from Rotten Tomatoes, and things are not looking good for the finale of the trilogy. As of this writing, the sequel's score is sitting at 39% and is continuing to fall, putting it in Rotten territory and making it the worst rated film in the franchise. For context, the ratings for the series sit at: Jurassic Park, 92%; The Lost World: Jurassic Park, 53%; Jurassic Park III, 48%; Jurassic World, 71%; Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, 47%; and Jurassic World Dominion, 39%. As you can expect, the critics are not being kind, but some still found something to like about it.
