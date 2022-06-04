ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall County, OK

Car hits, kills 1-year-old in Marshall County

By KXII Staff
KXII.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A child is dead after being hit by a car...

www.kxii.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTEN.com

Infant run over and killed in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has confirmed that a one-year-old child was run over and killed in Marshall County on Friday evening. The incident happened when Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck with a driver and four passengers backed out of a private drive onto Back Street, about seven miles south of Kingston.
MARSHALL COUNTY, OK
KXII.com

Driver leads Little Elm Police on chase to Grayson County

On National Cancer Survivors Day, Tracy Burns is one of the more than 16.9 million American cancer survivors celebrating life and spreading hope to others. Red River Valley community yard sale in Fannin, Cooke counties this weekend. Updated: Jun. 3, 2022 at 12:31 PM CDT. The annual Highway 82/287 yard...
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
KXII.com

Man arrested following standoff at Marshall County home

MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A man was arrested after a brief standoff with deputies, after attempting to fight people with a knife and wrench. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to Durwood Road at 8 p.m. in reference to a man named Nicholas Butler, who was reported as being high on methamphetamine and was attempting to fight people while holding a large knife and wrench while children were present.
MARSHALL COUNTY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Marshall County, OK
Marshall County, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Accidents
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
KXII.com

Man killed in UTV crash in Pontotoc County

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - a man was killed in another UTV crash in Pontotoc county. The crash happened late Friday night on private property on County Road 1660 near Fittstown. Troopers said a UTV was riding over a low water crossing, when it flipped over and pinned the driver...
PONTOTOC COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Texas man killed after crashing UTV into Oklahoma creek

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. — A Texas man died after the utility-terrain vehicle he was driving fell off a bridge and into a creek Friday in Pontotoc County. The incident occurred near County Road 1550, just south of Ada, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Authorities said Dennis D. Weber, 57,...
PONTOTOC COUNTY, OK
KXII.com

One person dead after Pushmataha County crash

PUSHMATAHA, Okla. (KXII) -A man is dead after a crash this morning in Pushmataha County. The crash happened just before 3 am Saturday morning on State Highway 3, northwest of Clayton. According to troopers, a car driven by an unidentified man was driving east on the highway when he overcorrected,...
PUSHMATAHA COUNTY, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Motorcyclist killed in wreck on Kemp

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The driver of a motorcycle involved in a wreck on Kemp Saturday night has died. According to Wichita Falls Police Sgt. Charlie Eipper, the driver, identified as 40-year-old Justin Feliciano, was pronounced deceased at United Regional just before 8 p.m. Around 7:30 p.m., WFPD officers responded to the 2500 block of […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Kxii
News On 6

Man Dies After Crashing Car In Pushmataha County

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said one man is dead after a crash in Pushmataha County. Troopers said he was driving east on State Highway 43 near Clayton around 2:40 a.m. on Saturday. They said the driver overcorrected, crossed the center lan, and then rolled the car. The car hit...
PUSHMATAHA COUNTY, OK
KXII.com

Man charged with indecent exposure in Johnston County

JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A man was booked into the Johnston County Jail on two charges Friday night. According to law enforcement, Casey Dale Dewitt was booked earlier in the week on one count of indecent exposure and one count of burglary in the second degree. Dewitt has already...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, OK
newschannel6now.com

WFPD identifies man killed in motorcycle crash

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department has identified 40-year-old Justin Feliciano as the person killed in Saturday night’s motorcycle crash. Police said Feliciano was driving the motorcycle and was traveling north on Kemp Street when he crashed into a 2013 Nissan Altima that was turning onto Avenue O from the southbound lane. Feliciano was reportedly thrown from the motorcycle after hitting the passenger side of the Nissan.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KXII.com

Trial begins in Southmayd murder

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Trial began Monday morning for the murder of Pamela Pence. Richard Ray Pence II was arrested back in September of 2020 after officers responded to a report of a death on scene at a home in Southmayd. When officers arrived, they found Pamela deceased. As...
SOUTHMAYD, TX
CBS DFW

1 adult, 3 children injured in Fort Worth car accident involving pedestrians

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — At least four people, including three children, were hospitalized after a vehicle involved in a collision veered into a group of pedestrians in Fort Worth.Fort Worth police said that on Sunday, June 5 at about 5:41 p.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of McCart Avenue and Sycamore School Road following a major accident that involved multiple pedestrians.Fort Worth Fire Department and MedStar units also responded to the scene.When they arrived, the officers learned that two vehicles, a "passenger vehicle" and an SUV, had collided. One of the vehicles then veered into a group of pedestrians that included an adult and three children.The adult was taken to Harris Downtown in critical condition. The three children were transported to Cook Children's. Two of the children are believed to be in critical condition.Police are continuing to investigate.This is a developing story. Check beck with CBS 11 for further updates.
FORT WORTH, TX
KXII.com

Paris man charged with possession of controlled substance

DELTA COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Paris man was arrested in Delta County after officers said they found meth and marijuana in his car. Deputies said they stopped 30-year-old Quintarius Gerod Mallory, of Paris, for a speeding violation at State Highway 24 near County Road 2030 Saturday afternoon. Sheriffs said...
PARIS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

1 Dead, Multiple Rescued in North Texas High Water Incident: Officials

One person is dead after Arlington officials pulled multiple individuals from high water on Thursday night. According Arlington officials, first responders were called to the intersection of Webb Road and Ballweg Road in Arlington regarding an SUV that went into a ditch containing high water. Officials said the Arlington Fire...
ARLINGTON, TX
KXII.com

Former Grayson County Sheriff Jack Driscoll dies at age 84

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - On a long photo wall honoring all of the sheriffs of Grayson County, one man stands out from the rest for former employee Tom Worsham. “I worked for the man since I was 18,” said Worsham. “He raised me.”. Worsham worked for former Sheriff...
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
KXII.com

Two women killed in crash near McAlester

MCALESTER, Okla. (KXII) - Two Pittsburg County women were killed in a head-on crash near McAlester Wednesday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the drivers were headed in opposite directions on OK-31 near near CR Seven Devils Road when for an unknown reason, both cars crossed the center line and hit head-on.
MCALESTER, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy