New York City and Kiryas Joel are planning a 15-mile pipeline that could supply backup water when needed by Orange County municipalities that use the city's Catskill Aqueduct. The new water main would run beside the aqueduct, from New Windsor in Orange County to Gardiner in Ulster County, and draw water from the city's Delaware Aqueduct. The two giant water tunnels cross paths in Gardiner as they carry 1.2 billon gallons each day from reservoirs in Ulster and Sullivan counties, most of it bound for the city.

KIRYAS JOEL, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO