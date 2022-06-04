ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN announcer apologizes for PED comment about UT catcher

By Associated Press
Kingsport Times-News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKNOXVILLE — An ESPN announcer apologized Saturday for erroneously saying on air that Tennessee catcher Evan Russell had failed a test for performance-enhancing drugs and would be suspended the rest of the season. Troy Eklund apologized for his comments during the telecast of the afternoon NCAA regional game...

www.timesnews.net

