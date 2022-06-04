ESPN announcer apologizes for PED comment about UT catcher
By Associated Press
Kingsport Times-News
3 days ago
KNOXVILLE — An ESPN announcer apologized Saturday for erroneously saying on air that Tennessee catcher Evan Russell had failed a test for performance-enhancing drugs and would be suspended the rest of the season. Troy Eklund apologized for his comments during the telecast of the afternoon NCAA regional game...
Tennessee and Notre Dame will open up play for the Knoxville Super Regional at 6 p.m. ET Friday night on ESPN2. First pitch for game two of the NCAA Tournament series is set for 2 p.m. ET on Saturday. ESPN will broadcast the second game of the series. If necessary, game three will be on Sunday. The NCAA hasn’t announced the first pitch time or broadcast details for a potential game three.
First pitch times and TV broadcast information has officially been released by the NCAA regarding Tennessee Baseball's Super Regional against Notre Dame this weekend in Knoxville. Below is all the necessary information: Game 1, Friday June 10 Notre Dame @ Tennessee–6:00 p.m. ET ESPN 2 ...
The Tennessee baseball team is hosting an NCAA Super Regional series for the second consecutive year and the university will once again hold a watch party outside the stadium for fans who can't attend the game.
Geismar (La.) Dutchtown High School running back Dylan Sampson signed with Tennessee on December 15th, however, he was not an early enrollee for the Volunteers. Sampson made it to campus over the weekend of the Memorial Day Holiday to start his career with Tennessee. Prior to making his way to ...
The Tennessee Volunteers have officially won the 2022 Knoxville Regional with a win over Georgia Tech on Sunday night. The victory didn’t come easy for Tennessee as the Vols needed a six-run ninth-inning comeback to beat the Yellow Jackets. However, with the win, Tennessee will now move to the Super Regionals in Knoxville to face Notre Dame with the opportunity to go to the College World Series on the line.
Tony Vitello paused and unleashed a closed mouth smile. Tennessee had just clinched a berth in the NCAA Tournament Super Regionals for the second straight season, and the fifth-year head coach was asked if he knew the Vols would be facing Notre Dame— who swept through the Statesboro Regional.
KNOXVILLE — Tennessee was right where it was expected to be Sunday night at Lindsey Nelson Stadium, celebrating an NCAA regional title on its home field and eager to continue one of the most dominant runs in college baseball history. Pinch-hitter Christian Moore singled in two runs in the...
How do things look for Tennessee in the SEC and College Football Playoff race this year? Let's look at the full Tennessee football schedule for the Volunteers' 2022 season. Tennessee football 2022 scheduleWeek 1, Sept. 1 vs. Ball State Week 2, Sept. 10 at Pittsburgh Week 3, Sept. 17 vs. Akron Week ...
Tennessee star Jordan Beck had a pretty hilarious way of celebrating a key game-tying double Sunday. Beck, the Volunteers’ standout right fielder, delivered a game-tying double in the 9th inning of Sunday’s regional game against Georgia Tech. As he rounded first base and headed for second, he offered up a very unusual celebration — he flipped the middle finger in the general direction of the outfield, arguably taunting his opponents.
NORTON — The 2022 J.I. Burton Hall of Fame inductees hail from several generations of the school’s graduates as well as several sports. Ra’Shelle Miller Stanley, Mike Culbertson, Jaycob Coleman, Sam Daniels and Dr. Charles Henderson III will be inducted this fall. RA’SHELLE MILLER STANLEY. In...
KINGSPORT — “Dollar Mondays” at Hunter Wright Stadium — when select food and drinks are dirt cheap — are always a fan favorite. And in their Appalachian League baseball matchup against the Pulaski River Turtles, the Kingsport Axmen gave the fans their fill on the scoreboard.
The Upcoming Events list is a public service of the Times News. Email sports@timesnews.net, fax listing information to (423) 392-1385 or contact the Sports Department evenings at (423) 392-1323 or 1-800-251-0328, ext. 4323. Include sport, dates, deadlines, location and contact information. Baseball. • TRIBE 11-UNDER TRYOUTS for the 2023 season...
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — It was a smoking-good start for Matt Cornelius, and Kingsport made it stand up. Cornelius threw a dominant 4 2/3 innings, allowing just one hit and no runs with two walks and nine strikeouts as part of the Axmen’s 4-0 win over the Bluefield Ridge Runners in Appalachian League baseball action Sunday at Bowen Field.
Lyle Allen Overbay, age 77, entered the presence of his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, while enjoying God's creation and living a full life. He was born on June 15, 1944, to the late Verlin and Marjorie Good Overbay in Kingsport, TN. After graduating from Blountville High School in Blountville, TN, he attended East Tennessee State University where he earned his degree in Accounting and met the love of his life, Judy Pat Delozier. On August 17, 1968, he married Judy Pat at First Presbyterian Church, Sevierville. They made their home in Sevierville, TN, and were faithfully committed to their marriage of 52 years before her passing in October 2020. Lyle worked for Travelers Insurance in Knoxville until the early 1970's when Sevierville businessman, Mr. William Burchfiel took a liking to him and sold his beloved insurance business, which was established in 1919, to Lyle. In the mid 70's, he merged the book of business of his father-in-law, Fletcher DeLozier, into the agency, establishing Burchfiel-Overbay & Associates. Lyle served Sevier County as an independent insurance agent from the early 70's until retiring in 1993, when he proudly sold his agency to Mitch Rader, continuing the legacy established 74 years prior by the Burchfiel family. He has spent the past 28 years developing real estate and managing Country Meadows Mobile Home Park.
Middle Tennessee Electric’s Lineman Rodeo team will be bringing home a trailer full of awards following its performance at the annual Tennessee Valley Lineman’s Rodeo in Sevierville this weekend. Highlighting the 24 awards earned by MTE, were first place overall titles by Logan Barber in the Journeyman Lineman...
ELIZABETHTON - Colonel James D. Chandler (U.S. Army Retired), 89, of Elizabethton, TN went to be with his Savior, Jesus, on Saturday, May 28th, 2022, at Hermitage Healthcare Center. James was born June 13, 1932, in Jenkins, Kentucky to parents Paul and Myrtle Blizzard Chandler. After graduating from Jenkins High...
WASHINGTON COUNTY - Gene Fox, resident of Washington County, TN., passed away on Friday June 3rd at JCMC, from complications associated with COPD. He was the son of Otho Eugene “Red” Fox and Mary Belle Virginia (Moffat) and was preceded in death by his late wife, Judith “Judy” Camilla (Warren) Fox. Gene’s surviving family are: sister, Barbara Souza of Winston-Salem, NC, In-Laws, Richard “Dickie” Warren (Nancy), Harriet Warren (Allen “Al”), Roger and Mary Smith of Kingsport, and Michael “Mike” and Kayla Warren of Johnson City, Daughters, Karen Elizabeth (Fox) Sherrod (Chester) Birmingham, AL, and Kristy Elise (Fox) Hensley (John), Jonesborough, TN, and Grandchildren: Laural Harrelson (Jon), Tucker Fox-Hart, Taylor Anthony, Cooper Fox-Hart, and several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
SPRING CITY, Tenn. – Jordan Lee was all smiles while mingling with fans at the MLF “Meet the Pros” event that followed his first tournament day on Watts Bar Lake in East Tennessee. Lee used his namesake Abu Garcia rod and reel combos to boat seven scoreable bass totaling 14 pounds 2 ounces during his opening round of competition for General Tire Stage Five Presented by Covercraft of the Bass Pro Tour.
BLOUNTVILLE - Carrie Evelyn “Kitty” Bryant, 84, passed away Friday, June 3, 2022 at her residence in Blountville, Tennessee. She was born March 16, 1938 in Jasper, Tennessee and went on to live most of her life in East Tennessee. Kitty was a former member of Beulah Baptist Church and Colonial Heights Christian Church. Known as a caring and faithful woman, Kitty went out of her way to help others in her community. After retiring from TPI, She became a housewife and enjoyed many hobbies. She diligently cared for her garden and had a great love of flowers. Kitty was well known for her cooking and baking, especially her homemade rolls that she baked for her loved ones and donated to those in need. She enjoyed visiting the Carter Fold and the Pickin Porch in Bristol, as well as listening to music; bluegrass and gospel were her favorite. Kitty leaves behind many friends and a loving family who will deeply miss her.
