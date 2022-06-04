ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Poll predicts heavy Tory by-election loss amid reports PM faces leadership test

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cvq6W_0g0fqYUD00

New polling has indicated that the Conservatives are in for a crushing defeat in the Wakefield by-election amid reports Boris Johnson could face a vote on his future as soon as next week.

The Prime Minister secured his majority of about 80 seats at the 2019 general election off the back of scalps in the so-called Red Wall – traditional Labour supporting areas in the North of England, the Midlands and Wales which voted Tory, inspired by Mr Johnson’s promise of delivering Brexit.

But with Wakefield scheduled to go to the polls on June 23 to elect a new MP after former Tory incumbent Imran Ahmad Khan was found guilty of sexually assaulting a boy, fresh polling is likely to make for worrying reading in the Conservative Campaign Headquarters (CCHQ).

A survey by JL Partners and reported in the Sunday Times gives Labour a 20-point lead over the Tories in Wakefield, a constituency which before the 2019 result had consistently voted for a candidate wearing a red rosette since the 1930s.

The poll puts Labour on 48% and the Tories on 28%, down by 19 points.

James Johnson, co-founder of the organisation and a former Downing Street pollster during Theresa May’s tenure, said the Conservatives are “behind Labour in every age group apart from the over-65s”, with polling day less than three weeks away.

The polling expert said the top reason swing voters in Wakefield gave for their Labour preference was that “Boris Johnson tried to cover up partygate, and lied to the public”.

The second most popular reason for opting for Sir Keir Starmer’s party was because they saw Mr Johnson as being out of touch with the working class.

The result could pile more pressure on the Prime Minister, who faces a second test in the Tiverton and Honiton by-election on the same day as Wakefield, in the wake of the revelations about lockdown-busting parties in No 10.

Almost 30 Tory MPs have publicly called for Mr Johnson to quit over his handling of the so-called partygate affair, with more voicing criticisms of his leadership.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d3Vuw_0g0fqYUD00
Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee of Tory backbenchers, is the only person who knows how many no confidence letters have been submitted (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Archive)

Under Conservative Party rules, if 54 letters of no confidence in his premiership are submitted to Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of the 1922 Committee of backbench Tories, then a leadership vote will be held.

The Sunday Times said it had been told by one rebel they had privately tallied that as many as 67 letters had gone in during the secret process which, if correct, would mean the threshold has been reached.

According to the newspaper, a vote on the future of Mr Johnson’s premiership could take place as soon as Wednesday.

The rebels would need 180 voters to remove the Prime Minister from power, otherwise affording him, by the current rules, a year’s stay of execution before another bid to oust him can be held.

But, according to an unnamed minister quoted by The Times on Saturday, Mr Johnson might not be able to rely on the ministers, whips and aides on the Government’s payroll – said to be around 140 people – to prop him up during such a vote.

The newspaper quoted an anonymous minister as saying they “don’t know” if they “can vote confidence in him”.

The person is quoted as saying: “I haven’t had any confidence in him for a long time, but I never thought we’d get to a confidence vote.

“And then there’s whether I can lie in public and I say I voted confidence. I don’t know whether I can.”

It is not only Tory MPs that have publicly voiced their displeasure at the Prime Minister following the publication last month of senior civil servant Sue Gray’s report into the lockdown gatherings in Downing Street and Whitehall.

The Prime Minister was booed by some in the crowd as he arrived with his wife, Carrie Johnson, to attend the National Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen at St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday as part the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

He faced a second embarrassment on Saturday evening when comedian Lee Mack made a joke about partygate during the Platinum Party at the Palace concert, with the Prime Minister sat in the royal box at the time.

Sir Keir Starmer said he “wasn’t surprised” that Mr Johnson faced a hostile reception from some of those gathered outside the cathedral.

Labour leader told PA news agency on Saturday that the public was “fed up” of the Prime Minister and his administration following their “inaction” on helping people through the cost of living crisis.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Parts of treatment battle boy’s brain have died, doctor tells judge

Parts of the brain of a 12-year-old boy at the centre of a life-support treatment dispute have died and are decaying, a specialist has told a High Court judge. The specialist told Mrs Justice Arbuthnot how tests showed that the lower part of Archie Battersbee’s brain stem was significantly damaged and the upper part was also damaged.
HEALTH
newschain

Louis shares cuddle with Charles as he sits on his grandpa’s lap

Playful Prince Louis shared a sweet moment with his grandpa the Prince of Wales as he sat on Charles’ lap during the Jubilee Pageant. Heir to the throne Charles rocked him from side to side in time to the music and pointed out scenes as the parade passed by the royal box on the final day of the celebrations.
WORLD
The Independent

Anti-Boris Johnson dossier circulated to Tory MPs days before no-confidence vote

Boris Johnson faces a confidence vote barely a day after a dossier detailing his failings spread like wildfire among Tory MPs.The paper, entitled Party Leadership, was sent to Tory MPs questioning the prime minister’s role in the wake of the partygate scandal.It warned that the way to “end this misery” for MPs and the party was to remove Mr Johnson, who it described as “no longer an electoral asset”.Conservative MPs are increasingly fearful that Mr Johnson will lead them to lose their seats at the next general election, and hand the keys of No 10 to Labour.The party faces...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Servant Leadership#Tories#New Labour#By Election#Conservatives#Jl Partners#The Sunday Times
The Week

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces imminent no-confidence vote after Tory backbench revolt

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will face a vote of confidence in Parliament on Monday night in London after a backbench revolt by members of his own Conservative Party, Sir Graham Brady announced Monday morning. Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee that oversees leadership challenges, said 54 of the 360 Tory MPs had informed him by letter that they support a challenge, surpassing the 15 percent threshold.
POLITICS
BBC

Boris Johnson wins vote but suffers large Tory rebellion

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has won the backing of a majority of Tory MPs in a confidence vote despite a significant revolt against his leadership. The PM won 59% of the vote, meaning he is now immune from a Conservative leadership challenge for a year. In all, 211 Tory MPs...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
newschain

Queen wears green as Platinum Jubilee celebrations conclude

The Queen chose to wear bright green as she brought Platinum Jubilee celebrations to a close on Sunday. The monarch appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace wearing a Stewart Parvin outfit – a vibrant green double crepe wool dress and coat, adorned with the Bow Brooch. Her outfit...
WORLD
The Independent

Boris Johnson to face no-confidence vote on Monday, Graham Brady confirms

Boris Johnson will face a no-confidence vote on Monday evening (6 June), Sir Graham Brady has confirmed.“The threshold of 15 per cent of the parliamentary party seeking a vote of confidence in the prime minister has been passed,” the chair of the 1922 Committee said.“Therefore, a vote of confidence will take place.”Mr Brady confirmed that Conservative MPs will vote between 6pm and 8pm, with ballots to be counted immediately afterwards.It comes after almost 30 Tories publicly urged the prime minister to resign amid the fallout from the Partygate report.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Spectator explains why he booed Boris Johnson at jubilee thanksgiving serviceSajid Javid suggests it’s possible threshold has been reached for no confidence voteLee Mack makes ad-libbed Boris Johnson Partygate joke during Jubilee concert
POLITICS
newschain

Platinum Jubilee Pageant begins with pomp and pageantry

Pomp and pageantry kicked off the final day of festivities celebrating the Queen’s 70-year reign as a ceremonial military procession launched the Platinum Jubilee Pageant. Guardsmen, Gurkhas, Royal Marines and the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment in their breastplates and plumed feathers were among the hundreds of servicemen and women who led the way marching along the streets around Buckingham Palace.
WORLD
The Independent

Tory MPs warned they will lose election if they ditch Boris Johnson

Conservative MPs have been warned they risk losing their seats if they ditch Boris Johnson as leader.Despite the prime minister’s current unpopularity, which saw him booed by voters as he arrived for the platinum jubilee thanksgiving service at St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday, a government source said he remained “an election-winning machine”.Mr Johnson is fighting back against demands from his own MPs for a confidence vote on his leadership, which could come as early as next week.More than 40 Tory MPs have openly called for his removal, with at least 17 submitting no-confidence letters to the chair of the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Tory leadership: Runners and riders if Boris Johnson is toppled

If Boris Johnson loses the confidence vote by Tory MPs, the Conservative Party will face a fresh leadership election.These are the likely contenders.– Liz TrussThe Foreign Secretary has made little secret of her leadership ambitions, with a series of high-profile interventions and photo opportunities in which she appeared to be channelling Margaret Thatcher.Her hard line on Ukraine, insisting Russian forces must be driven from the country, and threats to tear up the Northern Ireland Protocol with the EU play well with sections of the party.Popular with grassroots party members, she has been cultivating support among MPs, reportedly hosting potential backers...
ELECTIONS
newschain

White supremacist targeted Harry and Meghan’s son in podcast, court told

A white supremacist described the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son Archie as an “abomination that should be put down” in his online podcast, a court has heard. Christopher Gibbons, 38, also called for Harry to be “prosecuted” and “judicially killed for treason” in the “Black Wolf Radio” chat show he hosted with Tyrone Patten-Walsh, 34, a jury was told.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Potential Tory leadership contender dodges questions over whether she will back Johnson in confidence vote

A senior government minister widely tipped as a contender to succeed Boris Johnson has dodged questions over whether she will back the prime minister in this evening’s confidence vote over his leadership.And Penny Mordaunt raised eyebrows in Westminster with an article to mark the anniversary of D-Day, in which she praised the leadership of US commander Dwight Eisenhower and said “confidence without competence is a dangerous combination”.Ms Mordaunt made no mention of Mr Johnson in her article in the Daily Express, but observers noted that her comment could easily be read as a dig at the prime minister.She praised...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson wounded as 148 Tory MPs vote against his leadership

Boris Johnson insisted he had secured a “decisive” victory despite a confidence vote which saw 148 of his own MPs try to oust him.Tory MPs voted by 211 to 148 in support of the Prime Minister but the scale of the revolt against his leadership leaves him wounded.When Theresa May faced a confidence vote in 2018 she secured the support of 63% of her MPs but was still forced out within six months.Mr Johnson saw 41% of his MPs vote against him, a worse result than Mrs May.But the Prime Minister told reporters in Downing Street: “I think it’s an...
POLITICS
The Independent

Tory MPs demand cabinet cull after deeply wounded Boris Johnson scrapes through confidence vote

Boris Johnson is facing demands for a wholesale cull of his cabinet after scraping through a vote of no confidence in his leadership by 211 votes to 148.The PM’s victory in the ballot of Tory MPs spared him the humiliation of ejection from 10 Downing Street by his own party, but left him deeply wounded as he faces two by-elections later this month and a general election less than two years away.The tally of 41.2 per cent of Tory MPs opposing the leader was far worse than expected by Mr Johnson’s allies and significantly higher than the 36.9 per cent...
POLITICS
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
138K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy