ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvington, AL

Recall alert: Listeria contamination fears prompt Irvington Seafood crabmeat recall

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I3nqL_0g0fqOuB00

IRVINGTON, Ala. — Irvington Seafood on Thursday recalled its 1-pound packages of “Crabmeat: Jumbo, Lump, Finger, and Claw meat” distributed across four states due to potential listeria contamination.

Per the voluntary recall, the affected product is packaged in 1-pound containers, and packages are marked with license number AL 111-C. Meanwhile, the following batch numbers, which can be found on the bottom of the container, are impacted by the recall: 130, 131, 132, 134, 137, 139, 141, 144, 145, 146,148 and 150.

The recalled items were distributed to distributors in Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi, the Irvington, Alabama-based company confirmed.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the voluntary recall.

Irvington Seafood has suspended production of the products while the company, in cooperation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, continues investigating the potential contamination.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, which can result in serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, the elderly and others with weakened immune systems, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions, sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms.

Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, listeriosis can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women, the agency stated.

Consumers are advised to return affected products to the place of purchase for a full refund.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WebMD

Cheese Sold in 9 States Recalled Over Listeria Concerns

June 6, 2022 -- Cheeses sold in supermarkets in nine states are being recalled because of potential contamination from listeria. Fareway, Price Chopper, and Super Saver are among stores receiving the cheese made by Paris Brothers of Kansas City, Mo., according to a company statement posted on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration website.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WAFF

Recall involving Alabama seafood company

IRVINGTON, Ala. (WAFF) - Irvington seafood is recalling one-pound packages of “Crabmeat: Jumbo, Lump, Finger, and Claw meat.”. The recall is due to the potential of contamination with Listeria Monocytogenes. The possible contaminant is an organism that can cause serious and even fatal infections in children, elderly people and...
IRVINGTON, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
Local
Alabama Health
State
Alabama State
City
Irvington, AL
news7h.com

Monkey pox in Georgia | 11alive.com

ATLANTA – Georgia officially has its first case of monkeypox. The Georgia Department of Public Health said it received confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that last week’s orthopoxvirus case actually monkeypox. CDC leaders reported the suspected case of the virus last Wednesday. The Atlanta-based...
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

FBI warns businesses in Georgia, other Southern states of fraud scheme

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The FBI is warning businesses in Georgia and seven other Southern states about a scheme in which people are using stolen credit card numbers to make large purchases by telephone. A news release from the agency’s Charlotte Division on Monday says victims have been targeted in North...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Listeria Monocytogenes#Irvington Seafood#Claw#Al 111 C
WALB 10

FBI warns Ga., S.C. businesses of multi-state fraud scheme

AUGUSTA, Ga. - The FBI is warning businesses in eight states about a scheme in which people are using stolen credit card numbers to make large purchases by telephone. The agency says victims have been targeted in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Alabama, Florida, West Virginia and Kentucky. Once...
GEORGIA STATE
AL.com

Alabama doctors launch nation’s first follow up clinic for snakebites

Snakebites rarely kill humans, but doctors at the University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital found that patients who survived often suffered swelling and muscle damage long after the threat of death had passed. Last year, toxicologists and wound care specialists came together to create the nation’s first comprehensive snakebite clinic...
cannonbeachgazette.com

Horse Virus: 'Highly contagious' disease found in Oregon

The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) reports one case of Equine Herpesvirus (EHV-1) is confirmed in Clackamas County. The EHV-1 virus is highly contagious and spreads via aerosolized secretions from infected coughing horses, direct and indirect contact with nasal secretions, and fetal fluids. There are currently nine known EHVs, according...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Seafood
AL.com

Linde to build $83 million hydrogen plant in Alabama

The largest industrial gas company in the world today announced its plans to build a new hydrogen plant in southwestern Alabama. Linde will pump $83 million into the project in Washington County, according to an announcement through the Alabama Department of Commerce. The plant will meet growing demand from aerospace,...
ALABAMA STATE
thetoptours.com

7 Awesome Places to Visit in Georgia During Fall Season (2022)

Have you ever been to Georgia during the Fall season? If not, you indeed are missing things that are beautiful beyond imagination. Georgia is known as a beautiful U.S. State, and the Fall season here adds four moons to its splendidness. It is when the sweltering heat of summer gives way to a cool making the air crispier. Days though have bright sun but a colder atmosphere and lower humidity. From a weather perspective, it is the perfect time to step up and explore Georgia outdoors for incredible fall season beauty.
GEORGIA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
94K+
Followers
106K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy