The Philadelphia Phillies placed infielder Johan Camargo on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a right knee sprain. The Phillies called up infielder Scott Kingery from Triple-A Lehigh Valley in a corresponding roster move. Bryson Stott is starting on second base in Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Jason Alexander and the Milwaukee Brewers. Didi Gregorius is back in the lineup at shortstop and batting sixth. Stott should see an uptick in playing time while Camargo is on the shelf.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 3 HOURS AGO