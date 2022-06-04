ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayland, MI

Ludema’s mound perfection sparks another district title

By David Young
townbroadcast.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wayland varsity softball team claimed yet another district championship Saturday, as ace pitcher Emma Ludema fired a five-inning perfect game with 15 up and 15 down. The Wildcats prevailed 10-0 to boost their overall season record to 36-1 while Hopkins exited its season at 22-10. The regional tournament will be...

MLive.com

No-hitter headlines Kalamazoo-area 2022 softball district tournament action

KALAMAZOO, MI – Michigan’s high school softball teams put their seasons on the line Saturday during the district playoffs, and there were plenty of fireworks on diamonds around Kalamazoo. Among the top performances was a no-hitter from Vicksburg’s Kennedy Davis in a district semifinal win over Battle Creek...
KALAMAZOO, MI
townbroadcast.com

Thompson scores 14 of 15 ‘Cats’ points at state meet

Four Wayland High School athletes and two from Hopkins qualified for the Division 2 state track meet Saturday at Forest Hills Eastern High School. Among them, only Wildcat senior Ian Thompson and senior Carson Noyes and Grace Brenner of Hopkins broke into the scoring column. The Wayland boys finished with 15 points and Hopkins girls were awarded 1.
WAYLAND, MI
Four Vikings find way into school softball record book

Hopkins varsity softball coach Amy Bishop Funk, in assessing the season just concluded, noted that four current players found a way to sneak into the school record books. Lyla Reynolds, Peyton Roxbury, Sierra Smith and Hannah Brinks now have planted their names onto the list of Vikings with great deeds of old. Reynolds alone broke eight school records.
HOPKINS, MI
MLive.com

This sprinter won over the crowd with a last place finish at state finals

ROCKFORD -- Kellen Reed was looking to prove he was one of the best sprinters in Michigan this spring. Lining up for the 100 meter finals at the MHSAA Division 1 championships on Saturday at Rockford High School, Reed finally had his chance to prove it. The Holt senior advanced...
The Ann Arbor News

Saline 5-star QB CJ Carr announces finalists and date for commitment

SALINE – One of Michigan’s top high school football players and one of the nation’s best quarterbacks is set to make his decision on where he will play collegiately. Saline 5-star signal caller CJ Carr narrowed his list of suitors to six schools and will make his college football commitment at 7 p.m. on Thursday, according to a tweet from 247Sports Director of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong.
SALINE, MI
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Michigan's Rivalry Gift

Michigan football's new rivalry memento has certainly gotten fans and foes talking. Last week, the Wolverines unveiled a necklace with a "Team 142" helmet pendant. On the front, it says "The Game" and on the back is Ohio State's Block O logo, along with the score of Michigan's 42-27 victory over the Buckeyes last November.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Portage’s Carson Hocevar injured in NASCAR Truck race at Gateway

Portage’s Carson Hocevar has returned home after a suffering a nasty wreck in Saturday’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race. Hocevar injured his ankle after he was involved in a last-lap accident of the Toyota 200 at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway in Madison, Ill. He released a statement on his Facebook page Sunday afternoon.
PORTAGE, MI
Notre Dame football: Is a five-star QB really coming to South Bend?

The Notre Dame football team is doing a tremendous job on the recruiting trail, but will it bring the program a five-star quarterback?. The Notre Dame football team has plenty of rivals, and one big one is the University of Michigan. In terms of recruiting, it seems these programs are always battling each other, and this time, they are battling it out for a legacy QB for the Wolverines.
NOTRE DAME, IN
Fox17

Overcoming obstacles and celebrating milestones

HUDSONVILLE, Mi. — It's graduation season - a time of transition, hope and change. And as we celebrate the accomplishments achieved, many are looking toward the road ahead. It won't be an easy journey, but getting to this point wasn't either with COVID, social media and the everyday struggles of high school life. A Hudsonville High School grad overcame all that and more and now has big plans for the future. Elsa Groenink is like so many other high school graduates, looking forward while fondly remembering her highlights as a Hudsonville High School student. She was on the swim team and her water polo team has won the state championships the last four years. She also served on the National Honor Society and has turned a baking hobby into a small business. She says, "I like the hands-on, it gives me something to do. And it's just fun and like seeing the final product is probably my favorite part.” Elsa is completely self-taught, learning though online videos - doing everything from wedding cakes to countless cookies. As a busy volunteer, she also likes to bring goodies wherever she goes. "I like to help people I’ve also like to bring my baked goods to places and like to surprise people so that just putting smiles on people's faces is pretty good.”
HUDSONVILLE, MI
townbroadcast.com

Funeral will be Thursday in Wayland for Jean Bruin, 86

Jean Bruin, age 86, died Thursday, June 2. Jean deeply loved her family, including her cat, Samantha. She loved gardening and golf. She enjoyed spending time on the beautiful Englewood, Fla., beach. She is survived by sons Boyd (Jennifer) Bruin and Michael (Nancy) Bruin; son-in-law, Jerald (Lori) Smith; grandchildren John...
WAYLAND, MI
muskegonchannel.com

Tackling Taste of Muskegon With Marisela Sierra From Navarro's

Marisela and Felix Sierra took a plunge a little over a year or so ago to keep a long time family business in Muskegon open. Navarro's had been where Marisela grew up working with her family most of her life and as she grew, she ventured out into the "working world" to learn and grow. As time marches on, it came down to the family business closing for good or, someone stepping up to take over. Deep thought....long conversations, belief, faith and teamwork told the couple that it was up to them to continue the family legacy. Navarro's re-opened to an amazing reception and is working to grow in both what they serve at their take out location just off Sherman in Muskegon Heights as well as their offerings for quick serve ready to eat meals that you can take home. To have watched the reemergence of this business fueled by such an incredible young family has been a joy!
WOOD

Frost in Michigan Saturday AM

The top pic. is frost on the roof of the National Weather Service at Gaylord MI Saturday AM (6/4/22). Isolated frost was reported in Upper Michigan and in northern and central Lower Michigan. Here’s some low temps. Sat. AM – Doe Lake and Spincich Lake are in the U.P., Roscommon...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
townbroadcast.com

‘Pony Express’ will ride through Martin Saturday

The Allegan County Search and Rescue group will present the Michigan Sheriff’s Mounted Association Pony Express Saturday, June 11. Before the police escorted parade through downtown Martin at 1 p.m. will be the Pony Express ride – carrying mail as they did in bygone days by horse. Shortly after the parade, at about 3 p.m. so, the horse games begin, as will the MSMA Speed Show and relay race and the day will be capped off by a pig roast at 6 p.m. at the camp at 1511 14th St., Otsego.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
macaronikid.com

12 Great Camping Spots in Grand Rapids

The best part about summer is hitting the outdoors. Whether you like boating, hiking, fishing, visiting the beach, or camping, there are many things to do in Grand Rapids or the surrounding areas. We only have a couple of months to enjoy the warm weather in Grand Rapids so we do not want to waste them indoors. Whether your family loves camping or has camping on the bucket list, I have a list of some places to camp that are not that far from Grand Rapids. Get out and try something new this summer!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Former Hudsonville dollar store under construction

The site of a former convenience store is under construction and soon will be home to three new tenants. Grand-Rapids based CD Barnes Construction recently started partial demolition of the previous Keegstra’s Dollar Store building at 3499 Kelly St. in Hudsonville. The 11,200-square-foot space is being remodeled to house...

