Greenville, NC

How gas prices have changed in the last week

By Stacker.com
 3 days ago

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — The price of regular gasoline reached a record high on Thursday, hitting $4.71 per gallon. All 50 states now have average regular gas prices above $4.00 per gallon, according to AAA .

As prices continue to climb, President Biden acknowledged this week that there is little he can do to immediately alleviate this financial burden on Americans. However, there have been reports this week that the White House is considering a diplomatic visit to Saudi Arabia where Biden would meet with Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Saudi Arabia is the world’s largest oil exporter, making it likely that oil exports and ways to bring down gas prices in the U.S. would be a topic of discussion among the two leaders.

Tensions with Saudi Arabia, and Prince Mohammed specifically , have been high since the murder of U.S. journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018. U.S. intelligence later revealed the Saudi crown prince approved Khashoggi’s murder.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in several Eastern North Carolina metro areas and created free to use gas price widgets for every metro area using data from AAA . Gas prices are current as of June 3.

State gas tax data is from World Population Review . Three states—Connecticut, Georgia, and New York—have temporarily suspended gas taxes to defray costs for consumers while prices are up.

Rocky Mount by the numbers
– Gas current price: $4.39

Greenville by the numbers
– Gas current price: $4.28

New Bern by the numbers
– Gas current price: $4.40

Jacksonville by the numbers
– Gas current price: $4.32

Goldsboro by the numbers
– Gas current price: $4.39


North Carolina average: $4.39
North Carolina gas tax: $0.36 per gallon (#9 highest among all states)
– Week change: +$0.02 (+0.4%)
– Year change: +$1.48 (+51.1%)
– Historical expensive gas price: $4.39 (5/20/22)

– Diesel current price: $5.64
– Week change: +$0.05 (+0.9%)
– Year change: +$2.52 (+81.0%)
– Historical expensive diesel price: $5.64 (6/2/22)

Metros with the most expensive gas
#1. Napa, CA: $6.50
#2. San Francisco, CA: $6.49
#3. San Rafael, CA: $6.49

Metros with the least expensive gas
#1. Lawton, OK: $4.07
#2. Albany, GA: $4.10
#3. Warner Robins, GA: $4.11

States with the highest gas tax per gallon
#1. Pennsylvania: $0.59
#2. California: $0.53
#3. Washington: $0.52

States with the lowest gas tax per gallon
#1. Alaska: $0.0895
#2. Hawaii: $0.16
#3. Virginia: $0.162

