Houston's popular social media figure Paul Dibello, aka Paul Whisky, dead at 34

By Matt Young
Chron.com
Chron.com
 3 days ago
He was loved in Houston's nightlife scene as a club promoter and even more popular on social...

www.chron.com

Click2Houston.com

🔒These 15 memberships to Houston, Texas’ best attractions are worth the price for your summer plans

HOUSTON – Trying to find something great to do this summer or a gift for someone in your life who’s impossible to shop for?. Consider experiences -- a year of access to great places, fun and adventure that makes sense for entertainment this summer. As a gift item, give something your loved one might not splurge on themselves. Maybe tickets someplace they’ve never been or something they’ve never done.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston influencer killed in car crash

HOUSTON - Condolences are pouring in for a Houston influencer. Paul Dibello, who was known as ‘Paul Whisky,' died in a car crash. The 34-year-old was extremely popular on social media with over 200,000 followers on Instagram. He was also a salesperson for Exclusive Furniture. Co-workers said Dibello was...
HOUSTON, TX
Chron.com

Chron.com

