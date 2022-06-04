ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort, SC

UPDATE: 15-year-old facing attempted murder charges in connection to Beaufort shooting

By Karl Puckett
The Island Packet
The Island Packet
 3 days ago

Beaufort police arrested a 15-year-old girl Thursday in connection with a shooting in which two other teenage girls were shot during what police described as a drug deal.

The 15-year-old is being charged with two counts of attempted murder, armed robbery and conspiracy, according to a news release. She was taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice to await her initial court appearance.

Investigators also executed a search warrant at the girl’s home at Waters at Ribaut Apartments.

Investigators have identified two additional male juveniles as persons of interest in this incident and said the investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigator Josh Dowling at 843-322-7950 or call the anonymous tip line at 843-322-7938.

Just just after 9 p.m Tuesday, officers were dispatched to a possible burglary in progress at The Salvation Army, 2505 North St. The first officer to arrive heard several gunshots, a vehicle leaving the parking lot at a high rate of speed and two people running away, police said. At least one of the people appeared to be carrying a firearm as he fled toward Waters at Ribaut Apartments, 2500 Duke Street.

The vehicle leaving the parking lot was stopped by officers nearby. Officers found it was occupied by four girls all under the age of 17. Two of the girls had gunshot wounds to their arms. They were taken to Beaufort Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The girls in the car had gone to this location to buy drugs from another girl, police said. When they arrived, however, they were approached by two armed males who demanded money. As the girls tried to flee, the males started shooting into the vehicle, striking two of the occupants.

Police did not say if the 15-year-old girl who was arrested was the person the girls in the car planned to buy drugs from. Nor did they detail the 15-year-old’s connection with the two male juveniles suspected of doing the shooting.

The incide is the latest in a spate of shootings in Beaufort and the surrounding area that have alarmed residents and sparked community meetings with police.

Comments / 3

Related
yourislandnews.com

Search leads to arrest of suspect in St. Helena assault

Law enforcement officers apprehended 19-year-old Vincent Medlock after he assaulted a family member and discharged a firearm in a Melody Lane residence on St. Helena Island, Monday, June 6. No one was injured, but a vehicle parked outside the residence was struck by gunfire. Early Monday afternoon, Beaufort County Sheriff’s...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WJCL

SWAT Standoff Arrests: 2 charged after 911 call, gunfire in Garden City

Police are releasing new information following a SWAT standoff Monday in Garden City. Law enforcement officers from several departments - including Savannah Police, SPD's SWAT team, Pooler Police, Port Wentworth Police, Garden City Police, the Effingham County Sheriff's Office as well as Chatham Fire & EMS - responded Monday afternoon to Salt Creek Road.
GARDEN CITY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beaufort, SC
Beaufort, SC
Crime & Safety
live5news.com

2 face charges after man suffers self-inflicted gunshot wound, police say

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police arrested a man and woman following a shooting incident early Sunday morning that happened as an officer was patrolling the area. Diamond Green, 23, is charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon and obstructing justice, while John Richardson, 25, is charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon, according to Sgt. Craig DuBose.
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Attempted Murder#Violent Crime#The Salvation Army
WJBF

Allendale man arrested in shooting that hit unintended victim identified

ALLENDALE, South Carolina (WJBF) – The Allendale man who was arrested after a stray bullet hit a victim who was not the intended target has been identified. According to South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Savion Jabbar Riddle, 19, of Allendale, has been charged with Attempted Murder. The incident happened Wednesday, June 1st. Authorities say […]
ALLENDALE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Police: Woman attacked father at N. Charleston graduation ceremony

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman is facing assault charges after police said she attacked her father Saturday afternoon at a graduation ceremony. According to a report from the North Charleston Police Department, a group of family members were at the North Charleston Coliseum to observe a student’s graduation from James Island High School. Authorities […]
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
live5news.com

Police: 2 teens shot during drug deal, armed robbery in Beaufort

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort Police Department says a 15-year-old has been arrested in connection to an armed robbery and shooting in Beaufort on Tuesday. The 15-year-old girl was charged with two counts of attempted murder, armed robbery and conspiracy. Officers responded to the Salvation Army on North...
BEAUFORT, SC
wtoc.com

Two people in custody after firing shots at police in Garden City

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - According to GCPD, officers were dispatched to the area of Salt Creek Road around the 300 block in regards to locating a suicidal person. During their canvass of the area, officers were shot at by a suspect. Savannah PD SWAT and other agencies were requested...
GARDEN CITY, GA
WTGS

Off-duty correctional officer shot to death in driveway of Guyton home: GBI

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — The GBI says it is investigating the death of an off-duty Effingham County Correctional Institution correctional officer in Guyton. On Saturday, June 4, around 6 a.m., the Guyton Police Department asked the GBI to investigate. Preliminary information indicates Anthony Best, 54, of Guyton, was...
GUYTON, GA
wtoc.com

Jesup Police looking for teen who is considered armed and dangerous

JESUP, Ga. (WTOC) - The Jesup Police Department is looking for a man considered armed and dangerous. Jesup PD says he is wanted for an armed robbery at the Marathon gas station in Jesup on Friday night. In addition, Derrick Herrera, 17, is wanted for aggravated assault, and possession of...
JESUP, GA
The Island Packet

The Island Packet

Hilton Head Island, SC
1K+
Followers
99
Post
171K+
Views
ABOUT

The Island Packet serves southern Beaufort County, highlighted by Hilton Head Island, a popular tourist area known for its lovely beaches and premier golf and tennis destinations, and Bluffton, one of the fastest growing communities in South Carolina. Beaufort County is more than 50 percent water, lying in the southeastern corner of South Carolina along the Atlantic Ocean and the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. It is the heart of the area known as the Lowcountry and the Sea Islands and is home to the only PGA tour stop in South Carolina. The Island Packet provides the news coverage to support the region’s broad and varied demographics made up of families, young professionals, retirees, and substantial military personnel assigned to one of the region’s 3 military facilities.

 https://www.islandpacket.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy