ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

June is Gun Violence Awareness Month...so what does this mean for Wyomingites?

By Valeria Fugate
wyomingnewsnow.tv
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Folks across the nation are rattled tonight because of the mass shootings. One at an elementary school in Uvalde Texas and another at a hospital in Tulsa Oklahoma. These guns were purchased legally by men who had no prior record of mental health...

www.wyomingnewsnow.tv

Comments / 5

Jim1
2d ago

means to folks in Wyoming we keep them in the holster until there needed. plus the weapon isn't violent the person who pulls the trigger is violent..

Reply
6
Marty Parks
2d ago

It means a chance to Educate people n make them realize it’s NOT Gun violence. It’s bad, disturbed and violent PEOPLE doing bad things and using a gun as their weapon of choice. NEVER in the History of Guns, Has one pulled its own trigger… #WakeUpAmerica

Reply
6
Related
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Evansville Standoff DA Findings

The Wyoming State Forestry talks about the upcoming fire season-sotvosot-Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version. Authorities say this year will be a busier fire season than last year. This is from the latest Forestry meeting on Monday, where the U.S. Forestry Services, BLM and the Wyoming State Forestry Division were in attendance. Stating the multi-department predictive services say, Northeastern Wyoming will be above average in fire potential in June and July and the rest of the state will follow from July to September.
CHEYENNE, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Wyoming Secretary of State Clears up Election Myths

ROCK SPRINGS — Wyoming Secretary of State Ed Buchanan visited with Sweetwater County residents Monday afternoon to discuss election myths and what processes Wyoming has in place to ensure its elections are secure and conducted with integrity. Buchanan told constituents at the Sweetwater County Events yesterday that ever since...
WYOMING STATE
WyoFile

The ‘other’ primary: Three Dems vie for Cheney seat

Sweetwater County Democratic Party chief Meghan Jensen is a concrete contractor, a former school cook and a soccer mom who views both leading Republican candidates for Congress as “elitists” who are out of touch with working class Wyoming. Fremont County Native American activist Lynnette Grey Bull is seeking...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

What does it take to get a gun in Oklahoma?

FOX23 went to a local gun store, Dong’s Guns and Ammo, here in Tulsa to see what it takes to get a gun in the state of Oklahoma. “I’d say 90 percent of people get an instant approval, and they take the gun and leave. The other 10 percent have to wait three business days,” said Dong’s President David Stone.
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Second Amendment#Wyoming News#The Gun Violence Archive#Uvalde Robb#State#The University Of Wyoming
K2 Radio

Wyoming Ranks 45th for State Economies Across US in 2022

According to a recent report by WalletHub, Wyoming ranked 45th in states across the country in terms of the quality of its economy. The report ranked each state by a variety of factors, including things like the state GDP, unemployment rate, foreclosure rate, high-tech jobs, entrepreneurship, startup activity, uninsured rate, and poverty.
WYOMING STATE
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Wyoming State Forestry talks about the upcoming fire season

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Authorities say this year will be a busier fire season than last year. This is from the latest Forestry meeting on Monday, where the U.S. Forestry Services, BLM and the Wyoming State Forestry Division were in attendance. Stating the multi-department predictive services say, Northeastern...
WYOMING STATE
klkntv.com

Dozens gather at Nebraska capitol to demand safer guns laws

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Calls for gun control grow louder and louder in the wake of several mass shootings. Some of those voices are right here in Nebraska. On Saturday, dozens of people gathered at the Nebraska State Capitol for the ‘March for our Lives” event to demand safer gun laws.
NEBRASKA STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Monday, June 6, 2022

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise in Wheatland, Wyoming is overlooking Lake Festo and features the horses Sug and Toughie along with Chip, the Border Collie. The photo was taken by Debra Freitas. Debra writes: “I had a hard time choosing just one...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Tribal Leader Endorses Cheney Over Fellow Tribal Member

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. An Arapaho tribal official last week endorsed Rep. Liz Cheney for Wyoming’s lone U.S. House Seat, passing over his fellow tribal member who is also vying for the position. “I am proud to endorse Liz Cheney for Congress in the...
Bonner County Daily Bee

Idaho’s founders put a high priority on gun safety and responsibility

Growing up in Idaho in the 1950s, it was an article of faith that every youngster was going to get the gun responsibility lecture before being turned loose with a firearm–always assume the piece is loaded, never point a gun at anyone, be aware and respectful of everyone around you and so on. It was stressed that safety and responsibility were inherent parts of the use or ownership of a firearm.
IDAHO STATE
My Country 95.5

Wyoming State Superintendent Announces Opposition to Nondiscrimination Policy Additions

Announced in a press release, Wyoming's Superintendent of Public Instruction, Brian Schroeder, condemned recent changes to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) nondiscrimination policy. The specific change announced in May updates the FNS's nondiscrimination policy to also prohibit discrimination based on gender identity and sexual orientation.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Daily Wyoming Gas Map: Friday, June 3, 2022

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. On Friday, June 3, 2022, prices remained mostly steady around the state, yet over the previous 24 hours, Wyoming’s average gasoline price per gallon remained steady from yesterday, up 1.3 cents with an average of $4.40. The website GasBuddy.com, which...
WYOMING STATE
basinnow.com

Wyoming State Historical Society Features Story Of Coxey’s Army In Green River

The Wyoming State Historical Society has chosen a unique story from Green River in Sweetwater County as their latest historical feature. In 1894, a movement of jobless men, known as Coxey’s Army, were headed east to Washington D.C. to demand better treatment as they felt overworked and underappreciated. Protesters throughout the west heard about the cause and joined the movement. So much so that by April, it was reported that 27 box cars filled with 1200 protestors from California made a stop in Green River, Wyoming. Of course this made the local news but the bigger news was when another contingent of Coxey’s Army stole a train in Montpelier, Idaho and started heading east. It was in Green River that a U.S. Marshal and local authorities stopped the stolen train and held the men while waiting for a federal warrant. Eventually, all the men were sent back to Idaho where they were charged and faced punishment. This unique incident in Green River history is just one of the stories involving Coxey’s Army, whose movement became the first political march on Washington. More can be learned on Wyohistory.org or at the Sweetwater County Historical Museum on 3 E. Flaming Gorge Way in Green River.
GREEN RIVER, WY
K2 Radio

Wyoming’s 16 Best RV Camping Areas To Kick Back, Relax And Enjoy

Camping is one of the great family outdoor adventures and in Wyoming, we're blessed to have many areas to enjoy. When you think about camping, you may think hiking deep into the forest with a sleeping bag, food and water. Some may think about a tent with your basic necessities and in an established campsite. For others, it's rolling in the RV, opening the canopy, resting in the air conditioning with your refrigerator, TV and computer to keep you company. That's fine too.
WYOMING STATE
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Wyoming Foundation for Cancer Care hosts 4th annual Gumbo Cook-off

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Saturday June 4, the Wyoming Foundation For Cancer Care (WFCC) held their fourth annual gumbo cook-off at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds. The cook-off saw 17 different business compete with most coming from Wyoming but some even coming from other states. Those competing had the option to cook meat based gumbo, seafood based gumbo, or both to try and win first from judges and also as the peoples choice.
CASPER, WY
coloradopolitics.com

CALDARA | Again, Polis is no libertarian

Jared Polis is no libertarian. Not in any stretched, tortured, convoluted interpretation of the word “libertarian” does he even come close. This manufactured public-relations imagery has been largely put to rest in Colorado where we’ve learned his libertarian happy-talk just doesn’t match his statist actions. But...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy