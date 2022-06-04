ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WDVM 25

Pride flown flag flown outside Huntington City Hall for first time ever

By Andie Bernhardt
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1it8XB_0g0fkawh00

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — For the first time in the City of Huntington’s history, Pride Month is being recognized with a rainbow flag flying outside of city hall.

“It makes you feel safe because the world isn’t always safe for us, and that’s a difficult thing to have to realize, that you’re not safe everywhere,” said Huntington resident Jason Forsyth “I know many people think it’s just a parade flag or about a party, and it means so much more than that.”

It’s not just the flag showing inclusion. Forsyth says advocates in the city have worked to create safe spaces, which is part of the reason he and his husband moved to Huntington from Dallas, Texas.

“People who perhaps haven’t had the experience of being discriminated against may not understand the impact that an ally truly has,” Forsyth said. “To help us know that we are accepted, we are loved, we are a part of this community, it’s endearing.”

Nicholas Co. deputy, suspect killed in shootout identified

Full Circle Gifts and Goods is one of almost 300 business owners in Huntington that has taken the city’s “Open to All” pledge.

“It just makes me so happy to have people come in and be happy and feel accepted and feel comfortable in a space and know that I created that,” said owner Noelle Horsfield.

The “Open to All” campaign started back in 2018 with a goal to make everyone feel accepted and welcome.

“It’s a gift to be in this time and have these things happening,” said Horsfield.

Advocates say Pride Month focuses on the future while honoring what’s been done along the way.

“Love, resilience, a fight for equality,” said Founder and President of Huntington Pride, Ally Lamen. “It represents people seeing that they are welcome into every community and every aspect. We are here 365 days a year, we just celebrate in June.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 2

Related
SCDNReports

24 New Scioto County Grand Jury Indictments June 2022

Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor, announced today that the Scioto County Grand Jury met and returned 24 Public Indictments. An indictment is not a conviction. All Defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:. JAMES CURTIS YOUNG, 50. Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
Lootpress

Mabscott/Beckley boundary shifts as annexation sees approval

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Raleigh County Commission met Tuesday morning for its regular session, the agenda of which included a hearing pertaining to a local property annexation. The annexation in question refers to that of a piece of land which sits on the Beckley/Mabscott boundary, for which the...
MABSCOTT, WV
WTAP

Locals get a Taste of Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Taste of Parkersburg was back Saturday night after a two year hiatus due to Covid. People swarmed downtown, sipping on beers and good food. Live music filled the air and people happily soaked in the atmosphere, chatting with friends and family. It’s a tradition for...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Lootpress

WVDOH awards paving contracts

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Five paving projects are among six construction contracts awarded by the West Virginia Division of Highways on Friday, June 3, 2022. Meadows Stone & Paving Inc. was low bidder on a paving project from Bulltown to Falls Mill Road, with a bid of $817,793.38. (Braxton County)
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Racism#Wowk#Pride Month#Nicholas Co
WOWK 13 News

Pride festival returns to Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The city of Charleston saw its first post-COVID Pride festival on Saturday. The festival is being held in Slack Plaza along Summers Ave., and there was a huge crowd of people in attendance. There were multiple vendors, music and flags everywhere. People also got to see Drag Race performances. Those in attendance say […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Crews work to repair water main break in Ironton, Ohio

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) – For two days, crews have been working to mitigate a water main break in Ironton, Ohio. The break has not impacted service to customers; however, the city has lost a significant amount of water over the course of two days, Mayor Sam Cramblit says. Officials...
IRONTON, OH
Metro News

Kanawha County hopes to help kids catch-up more in summer academy

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County Schools is set to begin its summer academy for students on Monday. Dr. George Aulenbacher, the Assistant Superintendent of HS/Career Tech Centers for Kanawha County Schools (KCS) told 580-WCHS that around 2,100 students, grades k-12, are signed up for the second-year academy that runs until June 29.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WVNS

How to be aware at large gatherings during rise of mass shootings

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–The official start of summer is a few weeks away and people are getting out more.But large gatherings and events can make some people wary of the recent mass shootings nationwide. Here’s how you can stay aware of these situations. Over the weekend, the united states experienced an outbreak of mass shootings that […]
PRINCETON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Demolition continues on one of Ashland’s tallest buildings

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – Demolition continues along Winchester Avenue in Ashland as one of the city’s tallest buildings comes down. Locals refer to the building as the “old oil building.” It has been up since 1925 and the idea behind getting rid of this building, and revitalizing the area, is to, “bring in new businesses […]
ASHLAND, KY
wchsnetwork.com

New trial date in Kanawha County drug case

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County circuit judge set a new trial date for a Charleston man during a status conference Monday. Brian Dunnigan Jr’s faces drug and gun charges. Some additional charges were recently filed in the case prompting Kanawha County Circuit Judge Joanna Tabit set a...
WOWK 13 News

Reward increased for missing West Virginia woman

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The reward for information in the case of a missing Mason County woman has been increased. The Mason County Sheriff’s Department says that the reward for information leading to the whereabouts of Grace Allison Smith has been increased from $6,000 to $7,500 Grace Smith was last seen on February 23, 2022, and […]
MASON COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Man dies in downtown Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Charleston man has died after being shot multiple times early Saturday morning. Charleston police found James Daugherty, 27, with gun shot wounds at around 2:10 a.m. in the Spyros parking lot located at Hale Street and Kanawha Boulevard. Daugherty was taken to the hospital where...
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Planes filled with donations touch down in Mercer County

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — The Mercer County Airport welcomed special guests on Friday, June 3, 2022, with donations. The Smokehouse Pilots Club out of Leesburg, Virginia brought ten planes filled with clothing items and necessities to McDowell County residents. Helpers with the pilot club flew nearly an hour from the Commonwealth to help serve the […]
WSAZ

Emergency crews respond to fire in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a fire in Huntington Monday morning. Heavy black smoke was reported around 10:30 a.m. coming from the home along West 9th Street. No injuries were reported. Crews tells WSAZ.com everyone inside the building made it out safely. Firefighters say...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy