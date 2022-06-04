Pride flown flag flown outside Huntington City Hall for first time ever

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — For the first time in the City of Huntington’s history, Pride Month is being recognized with a rainbow flag flying outside of city hall.

“It makes you feel safe because the world isn’t always safe for us, and that’s a difficult thing to have to realize, that you’re not safe everywhere,” said Huntington resident Jason Forsyth “I know many people think it’s just a parade flag or about a party, and it means so much more than that.”

It’s not just the flag showing inclusion. Forsyth says advocates in the city have worked to create safe spaces, which is part of the reason he and his husband moved to Huntington from Dallas, Texas.

“People who perhaps haven’t had the experience of being discriminated against may not understand the impact that an ally truly has,” Forsyth said. “To help us know that we are accepted, we are loved, we are a part of this community, it’s endearing.”

Full Circle Gifts and Goods is one of almost 300 business owners in Huntington that has taken the city’s “Open to All” pledge.

“It just makes me so happy to have people come in and be happy and feel accepted and feel comfortable in a space and know that I created that,” said owner Noelle Horsfield.

The “Open to All” campaign started back in 2018 with a goal to make everyone feel accepted and welcome.

“It’s a gift to be in this time and have these things happening,” said Horsfield.

Advocates say Pride Month focuses on the future while honoring what’s been done along the way.

“Love, resilience, a fight for equality,” said Founder and President of Huntington Pride, Ally Lamen. “It represents people seeing that they are welcome into every community and every aspect. We are here 365 days a year, we just celebrate in June.”

