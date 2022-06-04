ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Man charged after 2 girls hit, 1 fatally, on Detroit beach

WDIO-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT (AP) - A prosecutor says a man has been charged with murder for allegedly driving onto a Detroit beach on Memorial Day...

www.wdio.com

deadlinedetroit.com

Man Who Targeted Detroit LGBTQ People on Dating App Pleads Guilty to Robbery, Homicide

An Indianapolis man who targeted members of the LGBTQ community on a dating app pleaded guilty Tuesday in Wayne County Circuit Court to homicide, robbery and weapons charges. Diabolique Paris Johnson, 35, is accused of targeting two Detroit men in separate 2020 incidents, according to the Michigan Attorney General's Office and the Wayne County Prosecutor.
CBS Detroit

Police: Man Wanted In Detroit Double Fatal Shooting Turns Himself In

(CBS DETROIT) — A man wanted in connection with a double fatal shooting in Detroit turned himself in, according to police. Detroit police say Dejuan Gillum turned himself in on Tuesday, nearly one week after he was accused of firing shots that killed two men, ages 27 and 21. Dejuan Gillum (credit: Detroit Police Department) Police say at about 9 p.m. on June 1, Gillum fired the shots during an argument in the 14300 block of Crescent Drive. He fled the scene and was last seen northbound on Evergreen. On Friday, police identified Gillum as a suspect and seeked the public’s help in locating him. Police did not release any other information. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

MSP: Two Crashes At Same Time On I-75 In Oakland County, Both Drivers Impaired

(CBS DETROIT) – A rollover crash and a pile-up involving five cars were caused by two impaired drivers on I-75 in Madison Heights. Police say on June 6, at 12:30 a.m. they first received 911 calls of a rollover blocking crash on northbound I-75 near 13 Mile Road, and before MSP troopers arrived at the scene, they received reports of another crash. The second crash involved five vehicles, also blocking the highway. Both of these crashes caused the freeway to close. According to MSP, an investigation revealed both drivers were impaired and they were arrested at the scene. There were minor injuries in both crashes. Both crashes are still under investigation. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
City
Wayne, MI
City
Dearborn, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
nbc25news.com

Police looking for suspect vehicle possibly involved in Flint murder

FLINT, Mich. - Police are looing for a suspect vehicle believed to be involved in a homicide. 31-year-old Lequavis Marquan Williams was found shot to deaths in his vehicle on the corner of of Avenue A and E. Baker Street on Flint’s north side on March 24th. Investigators say...
FLINT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit fatal hit-and-run suspect left clothes behind in stolen car

Detroit police are seeking tips to find a suspect wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run last month on the city's west side. The suspect was driving a stolen Chevrolet Camaro near McNichols and Telegraph on May 18 then ignored a red light, striking another driver, police said in a statement.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit Police Search For Suspect After 74-Year-Old Driver Killed In Hit-And-Run

(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Detroit. Suspect wanted in fatal hit-and-run | Credit: Detroit Police Department On May 18, the hit-and-run happened in the area of W. McNichols and Telegraph. Police say the suspect was driving a stolen Chevy Camaro when he drove through a red light and hit a 74-year-old man driving a silver 2000 GMC Sierra pick-up truck. Suspect wanted in fatal hit-and-run | Credit: Detroit Police Department The suspect then fled the scene on foot. Police say the suspect left a few articles of clothing behind in the Camaro, including Dior shoes. If you have any information on this crime, submit a tip to www.detroitrewards.tv and include case#: 2205210103. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.  
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

State police investigate possible shooting Sunday on I-75 at Dearborn Road

Detroit — Michigan State Police are investigating an early Sunday morning shooting on Interstate 75 and Dearborn Road on the city's southwest side, officials said. Troopers were already at the location responding to a fatal crash involving a motorcycle rider, according to authorities. A courtesy patrol van's driver told...
DETROIT, MI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox2detroit.com

Man shot to death in Pontiac parking lot, 26 rounds fired

PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Oakland County sheriff said at least 26 rounds were fired when a man was shot to death in a Pontiac gas station parking lot. Sheriff Michael Bouchard announced an arrested on Monday, saying the suspect was taken into custody within three hours of the murder of the 45-year-old man. The body was found on pavement near Cherry Hill Drive and West Fairmount Avenue in Pontiac.
PONTIAC, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

Warren cop under investigation after videotaped stomping

A Warren police officer is off patrol while his department looks at body camera footage and a bystander's video of his actions during an arrest. "He was immediately placed on administrative leave and was turned over to the Internal Affairs Division of the Warren Police Department for investigation," Commissioner Bill Dwyer tells WDIV.
WARREN, MI

