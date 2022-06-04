ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Airport Terminal 1 Parking Lot to Close Sunday as Construction Advances

By Debbie L. Sklar
 4 days ago
A concept rendering of the new Terminal 1 showing the roadways for arrivals and departures at separate levels. Courtesy Airport Authority

The Terminal 1 parking lot at San Diego International Airport will close to incoming traffic Sunday, officials said Saturday.

All cars remaining in the lot need to exit by June 14, airport spokeswoman Sabrina LoPiccolo said.

On June 15, the lot and the pedestrian bridge that links it to the terminal and ground transportation island will close permanently and be replaced by a new crosswalk in front of Terminal 1, which is being rebuilt.

Parking at the airport is extremely limited because of the construction project, LoPiccolo said.

Officials offered the following options for airport passengers:

  • Make parking reservations in advance. Reservations can be made for the Terminal 2 Parking Plaza or valet. If parking in the Terminal 2 Parking Plaza but flying from Terminal 1, passengers can ride the Terminal Loop Shuttle, which transports passengers between the two terminals. Reservations can be made at san.org/parking. The new T1 Parking Plaza is expected to open in the fall of 2024.
  • Use public transit to the airport. Try the free San Diego Flyer shuttle, a last-mile connection between the Old Town Transit Center and the airport.
  • Get dropped off or picked up by friends or family. Taxi, Lyft, Uber, or other rideshare options are also alternatives.

The construction project is part of the airport’s T1 project that will replace the current Terminal 1 with a modern facility. Passengers should expect major construction and changes at the airport through the end of 2024.

To learn more about construction impacts, transit options and more, visit newt1.com.

–City News Service, Inc.

