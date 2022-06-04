ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Better than her meeting James Bond!' Social media users react with delight at Her Majesty's hilarious sketch with Paddington bear to kick off Party at the Palace – with some claiming it tops her Olympic opening show cameo

By Lizzie May For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Social media users have reacted with delight at the Queen's performance with Paddington bear which kicked off Party at the Palace performances for her Platinum Jubilee celebrations tonight.

Tens of thousands of people flocked to Buckingham Palace to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee on Saturday and watch a pop concert that started with the 96-year-old monarch having tea with Paddington Bear.

In a short video, the Queen revealed that she kept the Bear's favourite - a marmalade sandwich - inside her ever-present handbag. She then started tapping along to the tune of the Queen rock anthem 'We Will Rock You', which opened the show.

And social media has gone crazy for the short clip, which likened that of her skit with Daniel Craig as James Bond for the opening ceremony at the London 2012 Olympics, where she 'jumped' out of a helicopter to kick off the rest of the performance.

Simon J Goddard said of the skit on Twitter: 'The Queen acts her socks off with Paddington Bear: perfect comic timing.

'I've heard that she was once nicknamed 'One Take Windsor'. A great start to the Party at the Palace and the 'other Queen' are storming it!'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZwVuX_0g0fi5vx00
One person wrote: 'I've not remotely got into the whole Jubilee thing but I can't deny that this little Paddington Bear segment with the Queen was so lovely and cute.

'Then going straight into Adam Lambert and Queen. Seeing so many people come together is lovely, more of this please.

Another person said: 'The Queen and Paddington Bear was utterly brilliant only eclipsed by her tapping along, on her bone china tea cup to Queen.'

Michelle O said: 'Watching Queen's Jubilee concert. The sketch she did with Paddington Bear and pulling a marmalade sandwich out of her handbag. Priceless.

'Plus tapping her teaspoon on her cup, the intro to 'We Will Rock You', I bloody love our Queen.'

Julie Marriot added: 'Omg I absolutely am in awe at our Queen's participation with Paddington Bear and marmalade sandwiches in her bag and tapping her teaspoon to the intro of we will rock you! Amazing. It's going to be a fantastic evening for all.'

User @st_ua_rt wrote: 'The Queen performing We Will Rock You on the spoons with Paddington Bear. Cancel the rest of the concert. Tonight has already peaked.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ufsQu_0g0fi5vx00
Em Boulton made a very good point about the proposal of this sketch with Her Majesty.

She said on Twitter: 'Everyone's talking about The Queen and Paddington Bear, but spare a thought for the person who had to make the request, 'Would you have tea with a CGI bear, pull a sandwich out of your handbag, then play We Will Rock You on a teacup?'

And concerning the Queen's handbag, Kayla Adams commented: 'We always wondered what the Queen carried in her purse, now we know thanks to Paddington Bear.'

Another person said: 'I don't want to alarm everyone outside of the UK but we just witnessed the Queen, like the ACTUAL Queen performing we will rock you with Paddington Bear in Buckingham Palace... we're having a wild weekend.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hRsyV_0g0fi5vx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=018xXJ_0g0fi5vx00
A host of performers will appear on stage, including Alicia Keys, Diana Ross and Rod Stewart, before the queen's son and heir Prince Charles, and her grandson Prince William, pay tribute to the record-breaking monarch following her 70 years on the throne.

By early evening, tens of thousands of people had gathered on the Mall, the grand boulevard that runs up to the palace, and in a nearby park to watch the concert on big screens, while those with tickets surrounded the stage on a warm evening.

The opening video between the queen and the fictional character from children's literature had echoes of 2012 when she appeared with Britain's most famous fictional spy James Bond in a video for the opening ceremony of the London Olympics.

The monarch was not present at Saturday's concert due to the 'episodic mobility problems' that have caused her to cancel a number of engagements recently.

Andrew Singleton, a 56-year-old window fitter from northern England who was in the queue for the concert, said the Jubilee had helped to bring the country together.

'People have travelled from as far as America to actually come here and just enjoy the celebrations,' he said.

Earlier in the day the queen also missed the Epsom Derby horse race.

Her daughter Princess Anne, who competed in the three-day equestrian event in the 1976 Olympics, stood in for her mother, who has rarely missed the race during her record-breaking reign and watched on television from her Windsor Castle home.

