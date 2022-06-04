Man shot on County Street in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man was shot Saturday afternoon in Portsmouth, police say.
Officials tell 10 On Your Side that the shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of County Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot.
He was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive.
10 On Your Side is working to learn more.
