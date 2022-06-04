ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WAVY News 10

Man shot on County Street in Portsmouth

By Nathan Crawford
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ghC3G_0g0fgJhw00

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man was shot Saturday afternoon in Portsmouth, police say.

Click here to subscribe to WAVY’s breaking news email alerts

Officials tell 10 On Your Side that the shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of County Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot.

He was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 2

Related
WAVY News 10

4 shot, 3 killed in shooting on Maple Ave. in Portsmouth

WAVY News 10's Jon Dowding reports. (5 p.m.) 4 shot, 3 killed in shooting on Maple Ave. in Portsmouth. Hampton police officer recounts attack with aluminum …. Cory Bigsby attorney: Hampton Police mishandling …. Cory Bigsby denied another bond hearing. Fire breaks out on Spirit of Norfolk. Officials hold press...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Portsmouth#Violent Crime#Wavy
WAVY News 10

Fire breaks out on Spirit of Norfolk

WAVY News 10's Stephanie Hudson reports. Former detective works to solve problems in disenfranchised …. Hampton police officer recounts attack with aluminum …. Cory Bigsby attorney: Hampton Police mishandling …. Cory Bigsby denied another bond hearing. 4 shot, 3 killed in shooting on Maple Ave. in Portsmouth. Officials hold press...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Spirit on Norfolk catches on fire

WAVY News 10's Stephanie Hudson reports live. Details: https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/norfolk/fire-breaks-out-on-spirit-of-norfolk/
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Cory Bigsby denied another bond hearing

WAVY News 10's Kiahnna Patterson reports. (5 p.m.) Hampton police officer recounts attack with aluminum …. Cory Bigsby attorney: Hampton Police mishandling …. 4 shot, 3 killed in shooting on Maple Ave. in Portsmouth. Fire breaks out on Spirit of Norfolk. Officials hold press conference after fire at Spirit …
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Cory Bigsby attorney: Hampton Police mishandling case

WAVY News 10's Kiahnna Patterson reports. Cory Bigsby attorney: Hampton Police mishandling …. Hampton police officer recounts attack with aluminum …. 4 shot, 3 killed in shooting on Maple Ave. in Portsmouth. Fire breaks out on Spirit of Norfolk. Officials hold press conference after fire at Spirit …. Teen charged...
HAMPTON, VA
WTOP

Police: 3 killed, 1 critically wounded in Virginia shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — Police say three people are dead and a fourth person is critically wounded after a shooting in Virginia. Portsmouth police tweeted that the shooting happened shortly after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday near the 1500 block of Maple Avenue. Police did not immediately release any additional information.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

2 teens shot, 1 killed on Herrington Rd in Elizabeth City

WAVY News 10's Julie Millet reports. 2 teens shot, 1 killed on Herrington Rd in Elizabeth …. Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office settles civil …. Family removes memorial from cemetery after repeated …. AAP calls on parents and pediatricians to prevent …. Local health officials insist residents get COVID-19 …
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

33K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy