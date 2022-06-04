ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherryville, NC

Pirates drop Game 2 to Cherryville; series tied 1-1 with Game 3 tonight at 8 p.m.

By By David Gough Sports Editor
The Daily Advance
The Daily Advance
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JdlIs_0g0ffouY00

HOLLY SPRINGS — The Perquimans Pirates dropped Game 2 of the 1A NCHSAA state championship series to Cherryville 6-1 Saturday afternoon at Ting Stadium.

It was a game that Perquimans (30-2) was playing from behind before its first defensive out.

Cherryville leadoff hitter Landon Hahn hit Trenton Sawyer’s fourth pitch of the day to the left-center field gap for a triple and Collin Robinson followed by legging out a looped RBI double that dropped just in front of Perquimans center fielder Jackson Russell.

Eventually, with two outs, bases were loaded after Chase Miller was hit by a pitch.

That was the first of two controversial overturned calls in the Ironmen’s favor as it was originally ruled to hit Miller’s bat first but a congregation of the umpires reversed it.

Tobias Miller then hit an infield dribbler for a single for a 2-0 lead and a wild pitch later had it 3-0 Cherryville before the end of the first inning.

The second overturned call that went against Perquimans was in the top of the third on a Tanner Thach grounder to first with two outs.

The Cherryville (22-11) first baseman misplayed a scoop of the ball leading to pthe pitcher Kanon Willis picking it up and attempting a tag of Thach just before the first base bag.

Originally, the first base umpire called Thach safe, but another meeting of the umpires turned it into an out.

Cherryville began the bottom of the third with two singles in the first three batters, leading to Perquimans head coach Justin Roberson to make the pitching switch to Jakob Meads.

Meads struck out his first batter for the second out, but Collin Huss singled to left for two runs and a 5-0 Ironmen lead.

Perquimans finally broke through in the top of the fourth with a Russell infield single to shortstop that scored Jett Winslow.

Winslow was hit by a pitch earlier in the inning with one out and made it to third when Meads lined a single to left-center, bringing life into the Perquimans fans in attendance.

The Pirates, however, ran into a little more controversy with an Eli Gregory grounder to shortstop was thrown to third.

To many in the crowd, Meads appeared to be safe, but the third base umpire ruled him out as Roberson, acting as the third base coach, appeared visibly upset.

Cherryville added another run in the sixth as Roberson went with multiple pitchers to close out the game and keep the pitch counts for what increasingly seemed to be an inevitable Game 3 Saturday night.

Maddux Thach pitched the fourth and fifth innings, while Cameron Goodrow and Connor Futrell split the sixth inning on the mound.

For Cherryville, Willis didn’t strike out anyone until the final batter of the game as he pitched three-hit complete game to push the 1A NCHSAA state championship series to a final deciding game.

The game was scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. Saturday with the Pirates acting as the home team for the second time this series.

Roberson noted after the game that multiple pitchers will likely be used including Tanner Thach, who pitched a shutout Friday night in Game 1 and has 32 pitches left of eligibility.

After two runs scored in the first two games combined for Perquimans, Roberson knows the bats are still viable to break out at any spot.

“We’re still the same group of kids,” Roberson said. “We’ve had two games in a row where we didn’t hit it, but it’s a small sample of our season. we’re still the same team that can score six or seven runs in one inning It’s still who we are and we have to shake the funk and get after it.”

Elizabeth City, NC
